Governor Dan McKee today issued a proclamation designating June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

“Rhode Island stands with the LGBTQ+ community this month and every month. In June, we take the time to celebrate and honor the contributions that the LGBTQ+ community has made to the Ocean State,” said Governor McKee in a statement. “Diversity is what makes us all stronger. We will continue to push back against intolerance to ensure all individuals are safe and welcome in Rhode Island.”

“With LGBTQ+ rights under attack in states across the nation, welcoming Pride Month is more important than ever. Today’s celebration is our promise that Rhode Island is and always will be a refuge from persecution,” said Lt. Governor Sabina Matos in a statement.

The State House will be illuminated with Pride colors on June 1 and from June 16 through June 18 for Pride Weekend.

The full proclamation is available to read here.