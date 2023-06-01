Centreville Bank President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board Harold M. Horvat announced today the opening of its new branch located at 580 Thames Street, Newport.

“We’re proud to open our newest branch in Newport,” said Horvat in a statement. “Adding a full-service branch in this part of the state is part of our long-term plan to increase our presence across Rhode Island. It has been several years since the people of the Fifth Ward have had a full-service bank in their neighborhood, so we’re pleased to offer them a convenient location that allows them to do all their personal and business banking, without having to travel to downtown Newport, particularly during the summer months.”

Centreville Bank’s new branch is staffed to provide customers with a full suite of personal and business banking products and services. The branch follows the bank’s “universal banker” customer-service model, enabling all staff to support the range of customer banking needs. The branch also features an ATM and an interactive teller machine (ITM) with video chat capability. A drive thru ITM is expected to be open later this year.

This branch brings the number of the bank’s Rhode Island locations to 14 and the total number of locations across Rhode Island and eastern Connecticut to 21. Additionally, an ITM location in Jamestown is set to open next month. Centreville Bank’s first location on Aquidneck Island opened in January in Middletown.

Excited to meet its neighbors, Centreville Bank will be hosting three open house events at the new Thames Street location:

Tuesday, June 6, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm

Thursday, June 15, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm

Tuesday, June 20, 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

RSVPs to the event of the attendee’s choice can be made at MarketingServices@ centrevillebank.com .

Theresa M. Wosencroft will manage the Newport branch. She is the vice president and director of market development for Aquidneck Island (Middletown and Newport). Wosencroft, an industry veteran, has more than 20 years of experience in retail banking.