The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster announced today that tickets are on sale now for the 2023 playoff quarterfinals at Gillette Stadium. For the second consecutive season, the home of the New England Patriots and Revolution will host three single-elimination quarterfinal matchups, as teams kick off their quest for the 2023 PLL Championship on Sept. 4.

Seven teams qualify for the PLL postseason and are seeded based on record, with the top overall seed receiving a bye straight to the semifinals. The quarterfinals will feature the two-seed taking on the seven-seed, the three-seed matched up against the six-seed, and the four-seed going head-to-head with the five-seed. The quarterfinals will get underway with the first game at 11:45 a.m., followed by a game at 2:20 p.m., before a 5 p.m. matchup rounds out the triple-header. The final matchups and schedule will be determined following the conclusion of the regular season. Tickets for the quarterfinals are available here and each ticket will grant access to all three quarterfinal games.

Gillette Stadium has cemented itself as a hub for the PLL, welcoming the world’s best lacrosse players to Foxborough on an annual basis. In addition to hosting this year’s quarterfinals, the home of the Patriots and Revolution hosted the PLL’s inaugural games in 2019, opening weekend in 2021 and the league’s All-Star Game and quarterfinals in 2022. Gillette Stadium has also served as the host for five NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championships since 2008, holding the NCAA Division I Men’s Championship attendance record, three of the top five attendance records for Division I National Championship Games since 2012 and the top three Division II and Division III National Championship attendance records. The home of the Patriots and Revolution also hosted the 2017 NCAA Division I Women’s Championships, setting an attendance record for the final game. Additionally, the venue hosted professional lacrosse games in 2015 and will host the 2025 and 2026 NCAA Men’s and Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championships.

The 2023 PLL season kicks off on June 3 and 4 in Albany, NY, with games to be aired live on ABC and ESPN+ each day. To view the PLL schedule and purchase tickets, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com.