By Andrea McHugh on behalf of Spa Newport

On Wednesday, May 31, Spa Newport owner Maria Colon cut the ceremonial ribbon in an event hosted by the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce at East Island Reserve Hotel in Middletown, a Vacation Newport property, to mark her second year in business.

“The spa services and personal care industry really suffered throughout the pandemic and I’ve been working tirelessly to grow this business since, so I’m thrilled to now have the opportunity to celebrate our hard work as a team,” said Colon. “This is really a dream come true, and East Island Reserve is an ideal location to serve not only guests here at the hotel, but local residents as well, especially since we are centrally located on Aquidneck Island.”

East Island Reserve Manager Aggie Cole, Spa Newport Owner Maria Colon, East Island Reserve’s Haley Wilding and Vacation Newport Director of Lodging, Steven DiCristoforo

Services at East Island Reserve include a variety of massages (therapeutic, warm ocean stone, deep tissue, deep tissue foot massage, couples massage and massage for expectant mothers) in addition to facials, full-body wrap/scrub and other specialized treatments.

Spa Newport brings spa services to premier properties throughout Aquidneck Island and beyond, creating spa environments on-demand to guests at myriad hotel properties throughout the area, both in-room or in designated treatment spaces provided on property. In addition to her various partner locations, Colon also operates a private practice in downtown Newport.

East Island Reserve staff and Great Newport County staff join Maria Colon, family members and Spa Newport employees for the ribbon cutting

“We are experienced in setting up pop-up spas for services or accommodating guests in the comfort of their own room,” said Colon. “With nearly a dozen practitioners, we are able to be in multiple places at once and pride ourselves on delivering professional services in a comfortable, convenient setting – right at your doorstep.”

Spa Newport owner Maria Colon