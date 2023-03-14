After operating for over twelve years in Middletown and almost ninety years on Aquidneck Island, Sig’s Place will close permanently on April 1, 2023. The good news, Middletown won’t have to wait long for a new restaurant to take its place.

Middletown resident Felecia Landers, a long-time hospitality employee on Aquidneck Island, is purchasing the business and took some time on Monday, March 13, to tell us about her plans.

Landers tells What’sUpNewp that she is scheduled to close on the property in early April and will spend a couple of weeks updating, cleaning, and giving the restaurant a facelift. She hopes to be open for the first week of May for business.

When the restaurant opens, it will be called The Roasted Clove. When asked about the meaning behind the name, Landers joked, “Garlic is life. There’s nothing better than the smell of roasted garlic.”

Landers then shared, “My mom raised us by herself, her go-to meal was Spaghetti Aglio with black olives. Our house always smelled like garlic growing. That must be where I fell in love with it (garlic)”.

The Roasted Clove Deli & Catering will serve elevated comfort food. “Think warm pot pies, good sandwiches, a proper Italian sandwich, brie sandwich, potato salad, curry chicken salad, and good meats,” Landers tells What’sUpNewp.

Landers, originally from South Kingstown, has worked for Newport Restaurant Group since 2011 in various hospitality roles at The Mooring, 22 Bowen’s, Bar ‘Cino, and Foodlove Market.

While talking to What’sUpNewp about the food quality, catering, and classes the restaurant will be offering, Landers was passionate and excited. Landers was even more excited to discuss how much she wants The Roasted Clove to be a family-friendly, affordable dining option that locals can count on.

“My goal is to make the restaurant as affordable as possible for customers; I want the people who live here – the parents, the construction workers, the cops, and the families to have a place to go. A place where they know they can go to enjoy a good quality meal at an affordable price,” Landers said.

Landers, a mom to an 8-year-old, has families at the top of her mind with everything she has planned with The Roasted Clove. “We’ll have a kid’s menu offering childhood staples and will have lunchbox meals for kids.”

For kids of all ages, Landers hopes to soon be able to offer cooking, pasta-making, and cupcake classes for kids in the new open kitchen at the restaurant.

The Roasted Clove, located at 1151 Aquidneck Avenue in Middletown, will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 6 pm. Landers tells What’sUpNewp that she hopes to continue to be able to extend those houses as she settles in and finds good staff.

For further updates and to be the first to know when they open, follow The Roasted Clove on Instagram.