After operating for over twelve years in Middletown and almost ninety years on Aquidneck Island, Sig’s Place has been sold and will be closing permanently on April 1.

The business confirmed the sale on Tuesday, March 7 on its Facebook Page;

“We’d like to share our bittersweet news that we’ve officially sold Sig’s Place and our last day will be April 1st. We will miss seeing all of our loyal customers. We also want to thank everyone for helping to sustain us these 12 1/2 years. Yes our last day is April 1st & no it’s not a joke!! We hope you’ll all be in to get your Siggy’s favs as we will be business as usual until 4/1.”

The business had been listed for sale for $100,000 in January 2023 by the Fitzpatrick Team Remax. The property description offered the following details;

"Turn key Middletown deli for sale. Business has been in operation at this location successfully for over 12 years and almost 90 years on the island. All equipment including multiple hoods, convection oven, pizza oven, ansell systems, 10 top gas stove with ovens, fryolators, display cases, walk in cooler and freezer and tables/chairs are all included. Two years left on the lease with extension possibilities and lots of local goodwill and catering clients. Proof of funds required."

It is unknown at this time who purchased the business or what plans are for 1151 Aquidneck Avenue in Middletown. What’sUpNewp has reached out to Sig’s Place for comment.