The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends closing Bonnet Shores Beach Club in Narragansett for swimming because of high bacteria levels.
RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available.
The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).
A list of closed beaches can also be accessed at
health.ri.gov.
On Wednesday, May 31, Spa Newport owner Maria Colon cut the ceremonial ribbon in an event hosted by the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce at East Island Reserve Hotel in Middletown, a Vacation Newport property, to mark her second year in business.
Keep reading
1 hour ago June 1, 2023
The bill would set minimum standards for companies that seek to sell services paid for by an automatically renewing contract.
Keep reading
3 hours ago June 1, 2023
Castle Hill Inn invites guests to experience New England cuisine & culture like never before with seasonal events throughout the summer months
Keep reading
3 hours ago June 1, 2023
Centreville Bank opens new branch in
Newport’s Fifth Ward
Keep reading
3 hours ago June 1, 2023
The State House will be illuminated with Pride colors on June 1 and from June 16 through June 18 for Pride Weekend.
Keep reading
3 hours ago June 1, 2023
Load more posts
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.