The Newport County real estate market witnessed a tapered amount of activity last week, with just eleven homes changing hands per data provided by the statewide MLS. Here’s a roundup of local properties that found new owners → Newport County Real Estate Report – What Sold Last Week: Nov. 6 – 10.

WUN Columnist Gerry Goldstein’s latest column is here → When whispers metastasize, hate sinks roots.

Republican State Rep. Patricia L. Morgan, who is running for U.S. Senate trying to unseat three-term Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, this week called on supporters in an email “to help me defeat Sheldon Whitehouse,” calling his “track-record…dismal.” WUN’s Frank Prosnitz digs a little deeper into that email → Fact check: Senate candidate Morgan’s email to potential donors.

Grammy-nominated rock band Bush brings their Nowhere To Go But Everywhere Tour to the Providence Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, November 21 and thanks to PPAC, we’ve got a pair of tickets to give away to the show → Ticket Giveaway: Win tickets to see Bush at PPAC on Tuesday, November 21.

The Newport County Branch of the NAACP will host its 101st Annual Awards Dinner, “Thriving Together”, at 6 pm on Friday, November 17 at the Wyndham Newport Hotel in Middletown. Andrea Lyman, President of the New England Area Screen Actors Guild, will serve as a Guest Speaker. Tickets are $100 per person and $35 for youth 18 years of age and younger. Contact Thelma Williams (401-338-1075) or Victoria Johnson (401-559-3968) for tickets or more information.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Light and variable wind becoming southwest at 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradual clearing toward daybreak, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 7 kt in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind 6 to 8 kt, with gusts as high as 24 kt. Mostly cloudy, then gradual clearing toward daybreak. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 57°F.

Sunrise: 6:33 am | Sunset: 4:25 pm | 9 hours and 51 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:53 am & 9:03 pm | Low tide at 1:35 am & 2:33 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 1.6 days, 3% lighting.

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Killers Of The Flower Moon at 3 pm, Dolly Parton Rockstar: The Global First Listen Event at 7:30 pm

Newport Playhouse: Miracle on South Division Street at 11 am

O’Brien’s Pub: Karaoke at 9:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

Jamestown: Tree Preservation & Protection at 6:30 pm, Planning Commission at 7 pm

Little Compton: Budget Committee at 7 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm

Middletown: Planning Board at 3 pm, Open Space and Fields Committee at 5:30 pm

Newport: Newport County Regional Special Education Program at 1 pm, Cemetery Advisory Commission at 4 pm

Portsmouth: School Committee – District Building Committee at 4 pm, Economic Development Committee at 5:30 pm, Water and Fire District at 7 pm

RITBA: Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island at 8:30 am

Tiverton: Recreation Commission at 7 pm

See the agenda for meetings here

