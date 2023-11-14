The Newport County real estate market witnessed a tapered amount of activity last week, with just eleven homes changing hands per data provided by the statewide MLS. Here’s a roundup of the trades that took place and local properties that found new owners:

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE RECENT SALES

1. Jamestown – 64 Dory Street

Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)

Sold Price: $1,395,000.00

Square Feet: 2,376

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Days on Market: 53

2. Jamestown – 9 Bow Street

Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)

Sold Price: $799,900.00

Square Feet: 2,106

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Days on Market: 109

3. Little Compton – 22 Main Street

Property Type: Multi-Family Home (MFM)

Sold Price: $1,500,000.00

Square Feet: 4,600

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 4

Days on Market: 10

4. Middletown – 840 Forest Avenue

Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)

Sold Price: $85,000.00

Square Feet: 560

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Days on Market: 7

5. Newport – 94 Bliss Road

Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)

Sold Price: $990,000.00

Square Feet: 2,177

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 2.5

Days on Market: 46

6. Newport – 52 Bliss Road

Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)

Sold Price: $865,000.00

Square Feet: 1,608

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2

Days on Market: 4

7. Portsmouth – 107 Dighton Avenue

Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)

Sold Price: $850,000.00

Square Feet: 1,924

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Days on Market: 24

8. Portsmouth – 19 Canton Avenue

Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)

Sold Price: $580,000.00

Square Feet: 1,356

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1.5

Days on Market: 0

9. Tiverton – 37 Luke Drive

Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)

Sold Price: $765,000.00

Square Feet: 2,209

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Days on Market: 45

10. Tiverton – 38 Church Street

Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)

Sold Price: $510,000.00

Square Feet: 1,984

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Days on Market: 99



11. Tiverton – 25 Arbor Terrace

Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)

Sold Price: $470,000.00

Square Feet: 1,488

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Days on Market: 20

As we enter the holiday season, Newport County’s real estate market shows signs of a gentle cooldown. The pace may be easing, but the market remains dynamically engaged, fueled by sustained demand and remarkably low inventory. Buyers and sellers alike are navigating this unique landscape, making strategic moves to capitalize on the opportunities presented. The local market’s resilience continues to shine, promising an exciting start to the upcoming year. If you’re interested in learning more about local market conditions or want to connect about any real estate related needs, please contact Tyler Bernadyn of RE/MAX RESULTS. He can be reached directly at 401-241-1851 or via email at TylerB@resultswithremax.com.

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to What'sUpNewp's free daily newsletter, we'll keep you in the know of what's happening, new, and to do in Newport, Rhode Island, and beyond!