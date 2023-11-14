The Newport County real estate market witnessed a tapered amount of activity last week, with just eleven homes changing hands per data provided by the statewide MLS. Here’s a roundup of the trades that took place and local properties that found new owners:
1. Jamestown – 64 Dory Street
- Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)
- Sold Price: $1,395,000.00
- Square Feet: 2,376
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Days on Market: 53
2. Jamestown – 9 Bow Street
- Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)
- Sold Price: $799,900.00
- Square Feet: 2,106
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Days on Market: 109
3. Little Compton – 22 Main Street
- Property Type: Multi-Family Home (MFM)
- Sold Price: $1,500,000.00
- Square Feet: 4,600
- Bedrooms: 6
- Bathrooms: 4
- Days on Market: 10
4. Middletown – 840 Forest Avenue
- Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)
- Sold Price: $85,000.00
- Square Feet: 560
- Bedrooms: 1
- Bathrooms: 1
- Days on Market: 7
5. Newport – 94 Bliss Road
- Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)
- Sold Price: $990,000.00
- Square Feet: 2,177
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Days on Market: 46
6. Newport – 52 Bliss Road
- Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)
- Sold Price: $865,000.00
- Square Feet: 1,608
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 2
- Days on Market: 4
7. Portsmouth – 107 Dighton Avenue
- Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)
- Sold Price: $850,000.00
- Square Feet: 1,924
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Days on Market: 24
8. Portsmouth – 19 Canton Avenue
- Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)
- Sold Price: $580,000.00
- Square Feet: 1,356
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 1.5
- Days on Market: 0
9. Tiverton – 37 Luke Drive
- Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)
- Sold Price: $765,000.00
- Square Feet: 2,209
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Days on Market: 45
10. Tiverton – 38 Church Street
- Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)
- Sold Price: $510,000.00
- Square Feet: 1,984
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2
- Days on Market: 99
11. Tiverton – 25 Arbor Terrace
- Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)
- Sold Price: $470,000.00
- Square Feet: 1,488
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2
- Days on Market: 20
As we enter the holiday season, Newport County’s real estate market shows signs of a gentle cooldown. The pace may be easing, but the market remains dynamically engaged, fueled by sustained demand and remarkably low inventory. Buyers and sellers alike are navigating this unique landscape, making strategic moves to capitalize on the opportunities presented. The local market’s resilience continues to shine, promising an exciting start to the upcoming year. If you’re interested in learning more about local market conditions or want to connect about any real estate related needs, please contact Tyler Bernadyn of RE/MAX RESULTS. He can be reached directly at 401-241-1851 or via email at TylerB@resultswithremax.com.
