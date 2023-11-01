The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;
Weather Forecast
Marine Forecast
The Latest
Narragansett Boat Club slices through competition at Head of the Fish Regatta
Narragansett Boat Club’s junior rowers sliced through the competition at the Head of the Fish Regatta in Saratoga Springs, New York this past weekend with top 10 finishes in sixteen of the twenty seven races they entered.
Paid metered parking season comes to a close in Newport
Parking at a meter in Newport is free beginning today, Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Letter: Concerned Neighbors Group has no solutions
By Gregory Huet, Middletown
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Newport police report for Oct. 30 – 31
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Monday, October 30 through 7 am on Tuesday, October 31.
Letter – Let’s make our choice with care and consideration for the future we envision for Middletown
By Shawn J. Brown, Middletown Town Administrator
Buy Nothing Coat Exchange returns to Rhode Island State House on Nov. 24
The Buy Nothing Coat Exchange is back in full force this year to continue ensuring everyone who needs a coat this winter has one.
Newport County Real Estate Report – What Sold Last Week: Oct. 23 – 27
In Newport County, the real estate market remains active even with limited inventory currently available and the highest interest rates we have seen in two decades.
Newport in Bloom enhances Miantonomi Park with thousands of dazzling daffodils
Donors address the need for a field of flowers in Newport’s north end park.
Best-performing Rhode Island stocks last week
The highest-performing stock on the list returned -0.9% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
Indigo Girls to perform with The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra at PPAC on March 23
Tickets go on sale Thursday, November 2, 2023
Group seeks to clear names of all accused, convicted or executed for witchcraft in Massachusetts
Nearly four centuries later, the state and region are still working to come to grips with the scope of its witch trial legacy.
How gas prices have changed in Providence in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Providence-Fall River-Warwick (RI only) metro area using data from AAA.
RIDOH: Tips for a healthy and safe Halloween
The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is reminding Rhode Islanders about Halloween safety precautions.
Comic – Sour Grapes: Catch
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
Chiefs and Patriots compete for fans and influence in Germany ahead of games in Frankfurt
New England is bringing its six Super Bowl trophies. How about a yacht? Kansas City has that, not to mention the star quarterback and tight end.
Zacha wins it in OT as Bruins rally from 2-goal deficit to beat Panthers 3-2
Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy also scored for Boston, which fell behind 2-0 in the first period and rallied despite finishing the game with four defenseman after Matt Grzelcyk was injured and McAvoy was sent off with a game misconduct.
Jaylen Brown scores 36 points as Celtics race past Wizards 126-107
Jaylen Brown scored 36 points and Jayson Tatum had 33 as the Boston Celtics won their third straight to open the season, cruising past the Washington Wizards 126-107 on Monday night.
Things go from bad to worse for Patriots, who are at the bottom of the AFC and without their top WR
After a 31-17 loss to Miami, New England is still very much an enigma.
Director of the Institute of Museum and Library Services tours Newport Historical Society’s Resource Center
As the leading champion of public libraries in the U.S. Senate, U.S. Senator Jack Reed today hosted the director of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), Crosby Kemper in Rhode Island.
Greenvale Vineyards will host its 24th Annual Harvest Festival on Nov. 4
Festivities include tractor rides throughout the historic farm’s vineyards, a photobooth, tours of the new winery, plus an artisan market and food provided by Aquidneck Island Oyster Co., Bellevue Boards, Newport Chowder Co. and Rhode Rage Food Truck.
Newport rolls out the gilded carpet on Thursdays in November for holiday shopping, socializing, and giving back
The City-by-the-Sea’s first-ever ThamesGiving TM takes center stage in downtown Newport this November 9 th , 16 th & 30 th , with lots of exciting surprises & specials in store for the entire family
Newport police report for Oct. 29 – 30
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Sunday, October 29 through 7 am on Monday, October 30.
Newport Restaurant Week returns November 3 – 12
This 10-day culinary experience offers a variety of deals and discounts including tastefully crafted prix-fixe menus, gift card promotions, BOGO deals, complimentary add-ons, and more from 55+ participating restaurants.
Reminder: ‘Fall Back’ this weekend; check smoke detectors, too
Before you go to bed on Saturday night, remember to change your clocks and also take this opportunity to check and/or change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.