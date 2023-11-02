Many people may be unaware of the influences and contributions of Indigenous peoples, such as the Narragansett and the Pokanoket, in the early history of Portsmouth. There is a general feeling and misconception that once Aquidneck Island was transferred to the English, Indigenous peoples were no longer a part of Portsmouth history. This lecture will shed light on a few of the stories of Indigenous peoples in Portsmouth, along with how some of the English colonists interacted with them.

The lecturer, Stephen Luce, a Portsmouth native, is on the Board of Directors for the Portsmouth Historical Society. After working many years in state and town government, he obtained his M.A. History from the University of Rhode Island with an Archaeology focus. He has participated in several archaeological digs and most recently completed a survey of all the historic cemeteries in Portsmouth along with discovering and recording several new burial grounds and markers. He is also Chair of the Melville Park Committee

The talk will be held on Thursday November 16 at 6:30 PM at the Portsmouth Historical Society Museum, 870 East Main Rd Portsmouth RI. This event is open to the public, no pre-registration required. The lecture is free to members, $5.00 for non-members.

Please note that the second floor hall access is not handicap accessible.

For more info email PHSInfo@PortsmouthHistorical. org or go to www.portsmouthhistorical.org .