Spectacle Live today announced that they will present Comedian Juston McKinney on Saturday, November 18, at 8 pm at The JPT Film & Event Center in Newport.

With multiple appearances on “The Tonight Show,” one-hour specials on “Comedy Central,” and “Amazon Prime,” including “Parentally Challenged” and “On Mid-Life Support,” Juston is at the top of his game. He just released his 5th stand-up special, “On the Bright Side”, currently streaming on his YouTube channel.

Juston was born in Portsmouth, NH, and grew up living on the border of New Hampshire and Maine. In the late 1990s after spending seven years as a Deputy Sheriff in rural Maine, he traded his gun for a microphone and moved to NYC to pursue a career in comedy. He quickly became a regular at Comic Strip Live, Stand-Up New York, Dangerfield’s, Gotham, Caroline’s on Broadway, and the New York Times called him “Destined for stardom.”

Juston McKinney Highlight Video from Juston McKinney on Vimeo.

Juston has starred in numerous Comedy Central shows, including his half-hour Comedy Central Presents and his one-hour special “Juston McKinney-A Middle-Class Hole”. He has multiple appearances on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Conan O’Brien, as well as a Showtime Special with Rob Gronkowski. He has also appeared twice at Denis Leary’s, Comics Come Home at the TD Garden. His TV & movie credits include; The King of Queens,100 Centre Street, The Zoo Keeper and Here Comes the Boom.



Tickets for Juston McKinney at the Jane Pickens Theater on November 18 at 8pm are $36 and go on sale Friday at 10am at JanePickens.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.

