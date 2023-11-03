The following is the National Weather Service Surf Zone Forecast for Newport, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts.
More From What'sUpNewp
Narragansett Boat Club slices through competition at Head of the Fish Regatta
Narragansett Boat Club’s junior rowers sliced through the competition at the Head of the Fish Regatta in Saratoga Springs, New York this past weekend with top 10 finishes in sixteen of the twenty seven races they entered.
Paid metered parking season comes to a close in Newport
Parking at a meter in Newport is free beginning today, Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Letter: Concerned Neighbors Group has no solutions
By Gregory Huet, Middletown
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
Newport police report for Oct. 30 – 31
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Monday, October 30 through 7 am on Tuesday, October 31.
Letter – Let’s make our choice with care and consideration for the future we envision for Middletown
By Shawn J. Brown, Middletown Town Administrator
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.