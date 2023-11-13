German pianist and Newport resident, Clemens Teufel, continues his new music series next month with another live concert. Like the previous two concerts, this performance will combine performing and non-performing arts in an approachable 19th-century-style salon. Teufel sees a vision of Newport similar to that of Prague – a center of culture with music and art only a stone’s throw away at every turn and accessible to the widest audience possible.

Last month’s inaugural performances at Greenvale Vineyards and IYRS were enjoyed by sold-out audiences, including 135 attendees inside IYRS’s Restoration Hall on a beautiful Saturday evening to hear Philip Glass String Quartet No. 9 “King Lear.”

Upcoming:

Friday, December 8 at 6:00pm “Rêves de Provence” at Provence sur Mer (39 Touro Street, Newport). An enchanting evening with Puddingstone founder, Clemens Teufel, and classical pianist Angela Kim playing four-handed and solo piano music by Ravel, Debussy, Chopin, and Liszt. Inspired by the music, professional contemporary ballet dancer Katie Moorhead will perform an improvised dance and artist Jeanne Rosier Smith will share what influences her pastels. Small bites, wine and refreshments will be provided. Puddingstone is thrilled to offer this latest performance at Newport’s new events venue, Provence sur Mer, which recently celebrated its ribbon cutting and official opening (www.provencesurmer.com).

Katie Moorhead. Contributed photo.

The Artists

Clemens Teufel was born in Germany, studied at the University of Music “Franz Liszt” in Weimar, Germany under Professor Peter Waas and completed his graduate studies as a student of Professor Lev Natochenny at the University of Music and Performing Arts in Frankfurt, Germany. Teufel has performed across the globe at venues including Lincoln Center, Newport Music Festival, Rockport Music, Longy’s School of Music Pickman concert hall, Cité des arts in Paris, Summit Music Festival New York, and the Beijing Conservatory besides many others.

Clemens Teufel. Contributed photo.

Angela Kim has been praised by the international press as “a pianist who meets the highest standard of technique,” showing her versatility through a colorful imagination, and intense musical expression. As a sought-after pedagogue, Ms. Kim was inducted into the Steinway & Sons Teacher Hall of Fame in Spring 2023. Currently, Ms. Kim is an Associate Professor of Piano, and Director of Keyboard Area at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. In 2022-2023, Ms. Kim served as a Visiting Professor of Piano at the Eastman School of Music.

Angela Kim. Contributed photo.

Jeanne Rosier Smith is a visual artist currently represented by eight galleries and her work is in collections on six continents. Jeanne was recently featured with an article in Plein Air Magazine (May 2022) and with a solo show at the historic St Botolph Club in Boston. She has won many top national awards and has been featured in numerous national art publications. Her work is in the permanent collections at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and the Salmagundi Club of New York, and has been shown in museums around the United States.

Jeanne Rosier Smith. Contributed photo.

Information and advance tickets are available on the Puddingstone website: www.PuddingstoneFestival.com

