Edward R. Souza II, 64, of Tiverton, RI passed away on November 12, 2023. He was the spouse of Carolyn Fernandes Souza 39 years.

Born on June 30, 1959, he was the son of the late Edward and Rosalie Chaves Souza.

Edward was an electrician for 48 years but lived for his time off. Ed was a devoted family man who particularly loved being a Dad and Grandpa. Fishing, camping, boating, food, playing cards, bowling, and making people laugh were his passions.

Ed is survived by his children; Amy Borges and husband Jon, of Tiverton, RI, and Paul Souza and partner Arianna Greeley of Canton Massachusetts, his grandchildren; Jayden, Mya and Aubrey Borges, his siblings; Stephen Souza and wife Susan of Little Compton, RI, Marybeth Souza of Washington, DC, and Jonathan Souza and wife Susan of Tiverton, RI. Ed was an uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and friend to many.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, November 17, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth.

Funeral services will continue Saturday November 18, 2023, at 11:00 AM in the Connors Funeral Home. Burial will be private.

Donations in his memory may be made to Alzheimer’s Association of RI https://act.alz.org/site/Donation or to Looking Upwards Children’s Program, www.lookingupwards.org

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to What'sUpNewp's free daily newsletter, we'll keep you in the know of what's happening, new, and to do in Newport, Rhode Island, and beyond!