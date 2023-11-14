A service observing the national Transgender Day of Remembrance will be offered by Channing Memorial Unitarian Universalist Church at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19.

Transgender people are subjected to an exceptionally high level of hate crimes, including fatal attacks. Data show that 312 transgender persons from 33 countries around the world were reported murdered from Oct 2022-Sept 2023.

Believing in “the inherent worth and dignity of every person,” in the words of the Unitarian Universalist statement of principles, the congregation will mark the day with the reading of the reported names of those who lost their lives this year, along with music, and reflections. Newport City Councilmember Angela McCalla and Newport Pride Board Member Valerie Larkin will read the names of the victims. Quorus, Newport County’s LGBTQIA+ choir, will perform a special song. A steeple bell will toll 312 times prior to the service.

Channing’s regular 10 a.m. worship, which precedes the Transgender Day of Remembrance service, will also include a brief segment to mark the day, with music, reflection, and reading the U.S. victim’s names. The church is located at 135 Pelham St. opposite Touro Park, Newport.

For further information, contact Rex LeBeau at 401-595-9068, or email office@channingchurch.org.

