Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Rhode Island last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Nov. 3 to Nov. 10. Stocks headquartered in Rhode Island, listed on the Russell 3000 membership list, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on April 14th were considered. All 3 stocks that met the criteria in Rhode Island were included in the list.

The highest-performing stock on the list returned -1.8% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

#3. Hasbro (HAS)

– Last week price change: -8.2% (-$3.83)

– Market cap: $6.0 billion

– Headquarters: Pawtucket

– Sector: Manufacturing

#2. CVS Health Corp (CVS)

– Last week price change: -3.7% (-$2.57)

– Market cap: $87.1 billion

– Headquarters: Woonsocket

– Sector: Retail Trade

#1. Textron (TXT)

– Last week price change: -1.8% (-$1.40)

– Market cap: $14.9 billion

– Headquarters: Providence

– Sector: Manufacturing

