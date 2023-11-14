Nothing says summer quite like Kenny Chesney hitting the stadiums. For many members of No Shoes Nation, those stadiums aren’t just a destination, but a routing for their own summer vacations – a tradition that has made the 8-time Entertainer of the Year the only country artist on Billboard’s Top 10 Touring Acts list for each of the last 14 years.

Beyond the high velocity show, Chesney has fielded some of the most fun and intriguing lineups to bring both the most loved and soon-to-be newest favorites to No Shoes Nation. He’s also cross-pollinated with beyond country tourmates Grace Potter and Sammy Hagar, as well as special surprises including Dave Matthews and Steve Miller. Even those live from the parking lot broadcasts on SiriusXM’s No Shoes Radio take the party to No Shoes Nation wherever they are. At a time when you’d think people would take Chesney’s rite of summer as a matter of course, Gillette Stadium, where Chesney surpassed the million fans played to mark in 2018, is experiencing unprecedented demand.

So much so that for the first time ever, the man the Los Angeles Times calls “The People’s Superstar” and Wall Street Journal crowned “The King of the Road” will play a third show in Foxborough, Mass. Think of it as a long weekend that starts Friday – and will deliver back-to-back stadium shows with any number of unplanned moments.

“Here I only put one show up, thinking maybe this was the year,” Chesney marvels with a big laugh. “Now here we are doing something we’ve never done: a third show at the home of the Patriots! There has always been something special about New England, this music and how we all come together. I can’t wait to spend an entire weekend in one place with all of No Shoes Nation.

“If No Shoes Nation, the most passionate people in the world, aren’t 100% in, I want to meet them where they are. Well, they’ve spoken pretty loudly, so here we go, Gillette! Here’s to three nights in a row… What a way to close out what’s going to be a crazy, intense year of music, friends, memories and playing all night long.”

With tickets for the first show practically gone in an hour, Chesney’s tour promoter pivoted to make a second show happen. With those tickets moving at an unprecedented pace, the decision was made to add a never before third show so people could make travel plans for the whole run.

As “Take Her Home” is exploding at country radio, the song about making the most of a moment and capturing life with every note suggests that Chesney’s brand of rocking country still speaks for the people who’re living life in a way that leans in, hangs on and loves every single moment.

Presented by Blue Chair Bay® Rum, Sun Goes Down 2024returns the high-velocity musician to touring full-tilt and ready to do what he does best: stadiums. With New England being a stronghold, these shows show the love affair between Chesney and the Northeast continues.

Kenny Chesney

SUN GOES DOWN 2024 TOUR

with Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney & Uncle Kracker

On Sale Next Friday, Nov. 17

Saturday, April 20, 2024 Tampa, Fla. Raymond James Stadium

Saturday, April 27, 2024 Charlotte, N.C. Bank of America Stadium

Saturday, May 4, 2024 Minneapolis, Minn. U.S. Bank Stadium

Saturday, May 11, 2024 Arlington, Texas AT&T Stadium

Saturday, May 18, 2024 Atlanta, Ga. Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Saturday, May 25, 2024 Landover, Md. FedExField

Saturday, June 1, 2024 Pittsburgh, Pa. Acrisure Stadium

Saturday, June 8, 2024 Philadelphia, Pa. Lincoln Financial Field

Saturday, June 15, 2024 Chicago, Ill. Soldier Field

Saturday, June 22, 2024 Milwaukee, Wisc. American Family Field

Saturday, July 6, 2024 Kansas City, Mo. GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Saturday, July 13, 2024 Seattle, Wash. Lumen Field

Saturday, July 20, 2024 Los Angeles, Calif. SoFi Stadium

Saturday, July 27, 2024 Denver, Colo. Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024 Nashville, Tenn. Nissan Stadium

Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024 Detroit, Mich. Ford Field

Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024 East Rutherford, N.J. MetLife Stadium

Friday, Aug. 23, 2024 Foxborough, Mass. Gillette Stadium

Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024 Foxborough, Mass. Gillette Stadium

Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 Foxborough, Mass. Gillette Stadium

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to What'sUpNewp's free daily newsletter, we'll keep you in the know of what's happening, new, and to do in Newport, Rhode Island, and beyond!