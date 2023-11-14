Grammy-nominated rock band Bush bring their Nowhere To Go But Everywhere Tour to the Providence Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, November 21 and thanks to PPAC, we’ve got a pair of tickets to give away to the show. To enter, email Ken Abrams at mrabrams11@gmail.com by 9AM on Thursday, November 16. Please put “Bush Tickets” in the subject line.

After three decades, well over 24 million records sold, a GRAMMY® Award nomination, 1 billion streams, and a procession of #1 hits, BUSH stands tall as rock outliers whose imprint only widens as the years pass. Turn on rock radio, and it won’t be long before you hear “Glycerine” or “Machinehead.” On the big screen, their music courses through blockbuster franchises such as John Wick.

On the road, they regularly pack amphitheaters and ignite festival stages. In 1994, the group delivered their seminal debut, Sixteen Stone. It notably achieved a six-times platinum certification, remaining a pillar of modern rock. Rolling Stone cited it among “1994: The 40 Best Records From Mainstream Alternative’s Greatest Year,” while Stereogum exclaimed, “It feels like music untethered from time, separate from its history.”



The triple-platinum follow-up, Razorblade Suitcase, bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and boasted “Swallowed,” which garnered a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of “Best Hard Rock Performance.” Their catalog spans the platinum The Science of Things [1999] through The Kingdom [2020], which arrived to acclaim highlighted by “Flowers On A Grave” and “Bullet Holes.”

As indefatigable as ever, the band released its ninth full-length offering, The Art of Survival [BMG] in late 2022. Thus far, they have notched 25 straight Top 40 hits on the Modern Rock and Mainstream Rock charts, earning seven #1 entries. This Fall, the band is releasing their first ever career retrospective, Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023.LESS INFO

