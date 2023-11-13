Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Thursday, November 9 through 7 am on Monday, November 13, 2023.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

At 1:05 am on Thursday, November 9, Officer Cole summoned/cited Giusto Newport on the following charge – Alarm Permit Required.

At 2:10 am on Friday, November 10, Officer Fanella took into custody Hailegih Pacheco, age 24, of Bristol, Rhode Island, on the following charge – Violation – No Contact Order.

At 10:56 am on Friday, November 10, Officer Horwood took into custody Moriah Doyle, age 18, of Attleboro, Massachusetts, on the following charge – Shoplifting – MISD.

At 12:07 pm on Saturday, November 11, Officer Sullivan arrested Edward Leonard, age 50, of Newport, Rhode Island, on the following charges – Simple Assault or Battery and Disorderly – Fighting.

At 6:45 pm on Saturday, November 11, Officer Ethier took into custody John Tommessilli, age 60, of New Haven, Connecticut, on the following charges – DUI/Drugs/Alcohol, 1st Offense – B.A.C. Unknown and Refusal To Submit To Chemical Test.

At 1:22 am on Sunday, November 12, Officer Fanella arrested Logal Southworth, age 20, of Newport, Rhode Island, for Alcohol, Drink, Possess by Minor – 21, Domestic – Disorderly Conduct, and Domestic – Simple Assault/Battery.

At 6:30 pm on Sunday, November 12, Officer Sullivan arrested Aquilah Barthwaite, age 28, of Middletown, Rhode Island, on the following charges – Reckless Driving, Providing False Info to 911, and Obstructing Officer In Execution Of Duty.

At 11:20 pm on Sunday, November 12, Officer Epstein took into custody Robinson Grullon Calderon, age 36, of Bronx, New York, on the following charges – Conspiracy, B&E Bus. Place, Public Bldg, or Ship w/ Fel. Intent, and Larceny < 1,500.

At 11:45 pm on Sunday, November 12, Officer Epstein took into custody Valerie Fernandez, age 31, of Newport, Rhode Island, on the following charges – B&E Bus.Place, Public Bldg, or Ship with Fel. Intent, Attempted Larceny < 1,500, and Conspiracy.

