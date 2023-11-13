It may seem like Halloween was just last week and Election Day was yesterday, but Thanksgiving is quickly approaching!

Several restaurants in Newport County will be open and offering their take on Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, November 23.

You’ll find the Thanksgiving flavors you crave, and likely something new, from the restaurants. You’ll also continue to see some restaurants are offering to-go options.

If you plan on dining out or ordering in, remember to make those reservations early as restaurants and orders do fill up quickly on Thanksgiving.

We’ll continue to update this story if we’re made aware of other options, so check back often for more choices.

Castle Hill Inn

A feast of thanks and gratitude awaits family and friends at the Castle Hill Inn. The restaurant will be serving a three-course family-style Thanksgiving Dinner from 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The feast is $105 per person (plus tax and gratuity) and reservations are available for parties of up to ten guests. View Menu | Reserve A Table

Hamilton Hoppin House

Join the Hamilton Hoppin House for Friendsgiving on Thanksgiving at 4 pm.

Menu: Traditional turkey dinner, gravy, ham, sweet potato, peas, corn, ambrosia, rolls, mac n cheese, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole and pumpkin pie.

Drinks: Assorted wine and beer

Option 1: $239 Includes dinner, drinks, accommodations and breakfast.

Option 2: $50 Dinner only. Drinks included.

Option 3: $35 Dinner only. No drinks included.

For additional information contact Sue Prescott at (901)-605-1639

Copy the link in your URL bar to purchase tickets:

Johnny’s at the Wyndham Newport Hotel

Johnny’s annual Thanksgiving Buffet returns in 2023. The seating starts at 11 am and the last seating is at 3:30 pm. The cost is $35+ tax for adults and $19+ tax for kids 12 and under. More details.

Newport Vineyards

Let the team at Newport Vineyards do the cooking this year! Order from their 100% from scratch, locally sourced Thanksgiving menu. They have all the fixings for your Thanksgiving meal from our culinary kitchens and bakeshop, including the wine and beer of course! Order

One Bellevue at Hotel Viking

The team at Hotel Viking has two ways for you to enjoy Thanksgiving – their Thanksgiving Grand Buffet and Thanksgiving To-Go.

The Chanler At Cliff Walk

Savor the quintessential Thanksgiving experience at The Chanler at Cliff Walk, ensconced in Newport’s historic embrace. Gather with cherished friends and family amidst the timeless charm of a private estate as the culinary team crafts a four-course menu, artfully emphasizing the abundant harvest of the season. Conclude this memorable afternoon with a delightful visit to our dessert confiserie, adding the perfect sweet note to your celebration. View Menu & More Info

The Mooring

Enjoy the traditions of Thanksgiving specially prepared for you by our culinary team at The Mooring. They will be open from noon to 7 pm (reservations strongly encouraged) with our regular menu available along with some special seasonal offerings. View Menu/Make Reservation

The Vanderbilt

Head to the dining Room for a delicious three-course, family-style supper curated by their expert culinary team and Executive Chef Tim Caspare. More Info

The White Horse Tavern

Thanksgiving Wellington, and Stuffed Delicata Squash are among the Thanksgiving additions available on Thanksgiving at The White Horse Tavern. More details.

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to What'sUpNewp's free daily newsletter, we'll keep you in the know of what's happening, new, and to do in Newport, Rhode Island, and beyond!