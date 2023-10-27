The Arts and Cultural Alliance of Newport County’s next networking event, Arts Around the Fire, will be held on Wednesday, November 15, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at The Parlor, 200 Broadway, in Newport.

This free event is open to the public and no reservations are needed.

The Alliance’s guest will be Kern Maass, the new president of the IYRS School of Technology & Trades. Maass has worked in higher education for the past 20 years, advocating for creative and applied disciplines.

Prior to his IYRS appointment, he was the Dean of the College of Music and Media at Loyola University in New Orleans, LA. He is a member of the Advisory Board of the Louisiana Music & Heritage Experience and is a former Trustee of the University of Holy Cross in New Orleans. He has a BFA and MFA from Savannah College of Art.

Arts Around the Fire is an opportunity for artists, writers, performers, and audiences to engage with colleagues about events affecting the cultural community, and to learn about new ideas and artistic endeavors. Interested parties are invited to sign up for an artist membership or become a supporting member of the Alliance, a coalition of individuals and non-profits committed to the advancement of arts and culture in Newport County. More information