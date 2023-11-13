Announced by the New England Bowl Committee, the four teams and two games are set for the 2023 New England Bowl Games, to be played on Saturday, November 18.

Salve Regina University (NEWMAC) will host Anna Maria College (ECFC) at Toppa Field at Freebody Park at 12 p.m. The Seahawks last participated in the New England Bowl in 2018. This season marks the AMCATS’ debut in the New England Bowl.

Riding a three-game win streak, the Seahawks are 8-2 overall and 6-1 in conference play. The AMCATS have also won three-in-a-row with a 5-4 overall record (3-1 ECFC). For the Seahawks, they are making their 10th overall postseason appearance and sixth under head coach Kevin Gilmartin.

Salve Regina won its first three league games by a combined score of 107-31. The Seahawks’ only setback in the NEWMAC came on the road in Springfield (31-21) before Salve Regina reeled off three straight wins, last two by a combined score of 87-0, to end the regular season.

Kevin Gilmartin owns a 69-33 (.676) career mark since taking over the program in 2013. In his first four seasons at the helm, Gilmartin’s teams earned postseason action, three straight ECAC Championships (winners in 2014 and 2015) and the inaugural New England Bowl.

Salve Regina hosted Framingham State University in the inaugural New England Bowl in 2016 at Gaudet Field. The Seahawks returned to postseason play when they met Bridgewater State University in the 2018 New England Bowl.

In another New England Bowl matchup, Western New England University (CCC) will host UMass Dartmouth (MASCAC) at Golden Bear Stadium at 12 p.m. Both programs participated in New England Bowl Games in 2021 with WNE falling to Merchant Marine (63-35) and UMass Dartmouth defeating Alfred State (42-16).

The Golden Bears are riding a four-game win streak. They posted a 7-3 overall record (4-1 CCC). The Corsairs are 9-1 overall and 7-1 in league play. UMass Dartmouth has won five-straight games.

Additional information regarding tickets and the online merchandise store will be announced later this week.

New England Bowl History

Year Result Location 2016 Framingham State 37, Salve Regina 34 Middletown, R.I. 2017 Framingham State 48, Curry 14 Framingham, Mass. 2017 WPI 17, SUNY Maritime 3 Worcester, Mass. 2018 Bridgewater State 34, Salve Regina 19 Bridgewater, Mass. 2018 Merchant Marine 38, Endicott 22 Beverly, Mass. 2018 Springfield 17, SUNY Maritime 14 Springfield, Mass. 2019 Endicott 52, Dean 10 Beverly, Mass. 2019 WPI 35, Western Connecticut State 6 Worcester, Mass. 2021 Merchant Marine 63, Western New England 35 Springfield, Mass. 2021 UMass Dartmouth 42, Alfred State 16 Dartmouth, Mass. 2022 Plymouth State 21, Husson 20 Bangor, Maine 2022 Bridgewater State 34, Catholic 24 Bridgewater, Mass.

Administrators from the Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC), Eastern Collegiate Football Conference (ECFC), Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) and the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) comprise the New England Bowl Committee.

