Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Monday, November 13 through Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

At 7 pm on Monday, November 13, Sgt. Doyle arrested Roseberry Powell, age 43, of Brockton, Massachusetts, on the following charge – Manuf/Del/Poss W/ Intent Manuf/Del Sch I/II Cont Sub – 2nd Off.

At 10 pm on Monday, November 13, Officer Ethier arrested Juanita Antone, age 40, of Newport, Rhode Island, on the following charges – Resisting Legal or Illegal Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, and Simple Assault or Battery.

At 12:45 am on Tuesday, November 14, Officer Maggiacomo took into custody Steven Robinson, age 35, of Newport, Rhode Island, on the following charges – Possession of Schedule I, II, III, IV, V (except marijuana) <10 grams.

At 1:05 am on Tuesday, November 14, Officer Cavallaro took into custody Matthew Shin, age 46, whose address was withheld, on the following charges – Domestic – Simple Assault/Battery and Domestic – Disorderly Conduct.

DISPATCH LOG

