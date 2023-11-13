On Saturday, November 18th, Newport Live welcomes singer-songwriter/fiddler Phoebe Hunt, premiering her new solo album at the Newport Art Museum at 7PM. Thanks to Newport Live, we are offering a pair of free tickets to the show. To enter, email Ken Abrams at mrabrams11@gmail.com by 5PM on Thursday, November 16. Please put “Phoebe Hunt tickets” in the subject line. Click here for tickets to the show.

More on Phoebe Hunt:

Hunt’s sparse and vulnerable new album, Nothing Else Matters (2023), feels like an exercise in stripping things away—peeling back all the layers to get to the heart of who and what she really is. After years of writing, recording, and touring as a band member and bandleader, her latest recording finds her as a woman standing alone, just her voice and her fiddle. In that empty space left behind, Nothing Else Matters is an album that asks many questions, the most central being, “Is this enough? Am I enough?”

Whereas the fiddle and voice are often the final elements, or icing on the cake of a full band recording, this project explores what it sounds like when the fiddle and vocals represent the whole cake. Drawing from 30 years spent studying the violin/fiddle, Hunt interweaves her classical upbringing with Appalachian Old Time, Texas Swing, and a maturity of songwriting that creates an unfiltered, raw expression dripping with palpable vulnerability.

Beer and wine will be available for purchase at the show from Ragged Island Brewing and Greenvale Vineyards, in addition to soft drinks and water. Click here for tickets to the show.

“With a twang in her voice and her trademark energetic fiddling, Texas singer-songwriter Phoebe Hunt tells the story of a woman who is determined to make her own way in the world.”

— NPR

“When you’ve got something to say, say it simply. That’s the thought Phoebe Hunt had for her latest album. After a musical lifetime of playing in (and leading) bands, the singer-songwriter-fiddle player has stripped it down to just those three items – a voice, a pen and a bow (and a little pizzicato). Why bury it under layers of music when she has all the tools she needs? Every note on Nothing Else Matters comes from Hunt’s voice and fiddle.”

— Americana Highways

