Thursday, September 21 | Reading Time: 6 minutes

🌽 A couple of weeks ago, we shared some of the best apple-picking spots in the region … this week, it’s all about escaping the corn maze. Here are six of our favorites in the area – be sure to stop at the farm stand on your way out… if you make it out …

🩰 Newport Contemporary Ballet (NCB) announced details of its 42nd season yesterday after learning only weeks ago that the venue reserved for its fall performance series has been restricted from holding any public events until further notice by the City of Newport.

🚧 Beginning today, traffic traveling westbound on the Pell Bridge will be limited to one lane beginning at 7 am and eastbound travel will be limited to one lane beginning at 9 am. The work will last for approximately two weeks during which some lane restrictions on only the eastbound side may be required.

🗓️ Newport City Council’s next meeting is on September 27, here’s what’s on the agenda.

👏 The Wayfinder Hotel is officially open for reservations, Thursday – Sunday.

🌀 September 21 marks the anniversary of the New England Hurricane of ’38, one of the deadliest hurricanes in New England history.

📜 Meanwhile on this day in 1963, President John F. Kennedy, and family, enjoyed a weekend at Hammersmith Farm and around Newport.

High Surf Advisory in effect from Sept. 21, 8 AM until Sept. 21, 7 PM

Today: Sunny, with a high near 72. North wind around 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Today: N wind around 7 kt becoming ESE in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.

Sunrise: 6:31 am | Sunset: 6:45 pm | 12 hours and 13 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:19 am & 12:44 pm | Low tide at 5:20 am & 6:17 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 5.5 days, 30% lighting.

Jamestown: Senior Services Committee at 6:30 pm

Little Compton: School Committee at 3:30 pm, Town Council at 7 pm

Middletown: School Committee at 4:30 pm, Affordable Housing Committee at 6 pm

Newport: Affirmative Action Commission at 3 pm, Public Library at 4 pm

Portsmouth: Parks and Recreation at 5:30 pm, Conservation Commission at 6 pm, Water and Fire District at 7 pm

Tiverton: Police Pension Board at 10 am

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Newport City Council will host their next Regular City Council Meeting on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

President John F. Kennedy’s family during a weekend at Hammersmith Farm, Newport, Rhode Island, and in the area.

September 21 marks the anniversary of the New England Hurricane of ’38, one of the deadliest hurricanes in New England history.

Family fun at area farms this season

With all of their All-Stars back in the lineup, the Texas Rangers are starting to feel good again going into their most important stretch of the season.

Rhode Island fielded 6,285 988 calls from July 2022 through June 2023, a 58 percent increase over the 3,986 calls fielded during the previous year through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline before the launch of 988.

All ages are welcome for a free, fun-filled afternoon with drop-in workshops, a gallery hunt, and cider and donuts from Hard Pressed Cider Company.

The highest-performing stock on the list returned +7.6% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

West Place Animal Sanctuary in Rhode Island is the only New England non-profit finalist in the Honoree Category, which was added this year to give previous finalists another chance to win a customized Land Rover Defender 130.

For its 2023/2024 season, Newport Contemporary Ballet will present five original productions in Newport, Barrington, and Providence, and has been invited to participate in the Seattle International Dance Festival Winter Mini-Fest in early 2024.

Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Tuesday, September 19 through 7 am on Wednesday, September 20.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

June 20, 1930 – September 18, 2023

March 23, 1950 – September 19, 2023

February 9, 1931 – September 17, 2023

March 30, 1939 – September 11, 2023

