Thursday, September 21 | Reading Time: 6 minutes

Good Morning,

🌽 A couple of weeks ago, we shared some of the best apple-picking spots in the region … this week, it’s all about escaping the corn maze. Here are six of our favorites in the area – be sure to stop at the farm stand on your way out… if you make it out …

🩰 Newport Contemporary Ballet (NCB) announced details of its 42nd season yesterday after learning only weeks ago that the venue reserved for its fall performance series has been restricted from holding any public events until further notice by the City of Newport. 

🚧 Beginning today, traffic traveling westbound on the Pell Bridge will be limited to one lane beginning at 7 am and eastbound travel will be limited to one lane beginning at 9 am. The work will last for approximately two weeks during which some lane restrictions on only the eastbound side may be required. 

🗓️ Newport City Council’s next meeting is on September 27, here’s what’s on the agenda.

👏 The Wayfinder Hotel is officially open for reservations, Thursday – Sunday.

🌀 September 21 marks the anniversary of the New England Hurricane of ’38, one of the deadliest hurricanes in New England history.

https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/7b21g-5YBLs?rel=0&autoplay=0&showinfo=0&enablejsapi=0

📜 Meanwhile on this day in 1963, President John F. Kennedy, and family, enjoyed a weekend at Hammersmith Farm and around Newport.

https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/uWtN7iDIllc?rel=0&autoplay=0&showinfo=0&enablejsapi=0

WHAT’S UP TODAY

Weather

Marine Forecast

  • Today: N wind around 7 kt becoming ESE in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
  • Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
  • Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

  • Sunrise: 6:31 am | Sunset: 6:45 pm | 12 hours and 13 minutes of sun.
  • High tide at 12:19 am & 12:44 pm | Low tide at 5:20 am & 6:17 pm.
  • Moon: Waxing Crescent. 5.5 days, 30% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Local Government

  • Jamestown: Senior Services Committee at 6:30 pm
  • Little Compton: School Committee at 3:30 pm, Town Council at 7 pm
  • Middletown: School Committee at 4:30 pm, Affordable Housing Committee at 6 pm
  • Newport: Affirmative Action Commission at 3 pm, Public Library at 4 pm
  • Portsmouth: Parks and Recreation at 5:30 pm, Conservation Commission at 6 pm, Water and Fire District at 7 pm
  • Tiverton: Police Pension Board at 10 am
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

THE LATEST ON WHATSUPNEWP

We published 14 stories yesterday on WhatsUpNewp.com. Here’s what’s new since our last newsletter.

What’s On The Agenda: Newport City Council Meeting on Sept. 27

Newport City Council will host their next Regular City Council Meeting on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

On This Day In History – September 21 – 22, 1963: Video of President John F. Kennedy and family at Hammersmith Farm

President John F. Kennedy’s family during a weekend at Hammersmith Farm, Newport, Rhode Island, and in the area.

On This Day In History – September 21: Hurricane of ’38 hits Newport

September 21 marks the anniversary of the New England Hurricane of ’38, one of the deadliest hurricanes in New England history.

Get Lost! ‘Six Picks’ Corn Mazes to explore on Aquidneck Island and beyond

Family fun at area farms this season

Playoff-chasing Rangers hit 4 homers in a 15-5 win over Red Sox after trailing 4-0 early

With all of their All-Stars back in the lineup, the Texas Rangers are starting to feel good again going into their most important stretch of the season.

RI Suicide and Crisis Line calls increase by more than 50 percent since 988 launch

Rhode Island fielded 6,285 988 calls from July 2022 through June 2023, a 58 percent increase over the 3,986 calls fielded during the previous year through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline before the launch of 988.

Jamestown Arts Center will host its annual Autumn Arts Open House on Oct. 15

All ages are welcome for a free, fun-filled afternoon with drop-in workshops, a gallery hunt, and cider and donuts from Hard Pressed Cider Company.

Best-performing Rhode Island stocks last week

The highest-performing stock on the list returned +7.6% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

West Place Animal Sanctuary named a finalist in 2023 ‘Defender Service Awards’

West Place Animal Sanctuary in Rhode Island is the only New England non-profit finalist in the Honoree Category, which was added this year to give previous finalists another chance to win a customized Land Rover Defender 130.

Newport Contemporary Ballet announces details of 2023 – 2024 season

For its 2023/2024 season, Newport Contemporary Ballet will present five original productions in Newport, Barrington, and Providence, and has been invited to participate in the Seattle International Dance Festival Winter Mini-Fest in early 2024.

Newport police reports for September 19 – 20

Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Tuesday, September 19 through 7 am on Wednesday, September 20.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

3-day Surf forecast for Rhode Island

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

RECENT LOCAL OBITUARIES

Obituary: Lorraine L. Soares

June 20, 1930 – September 18, 2023

Obituary: Michele Patton White

March 23, 1950 – September 19, 2023

Obituary: Marie-Claire Resz

February 9, 1931 – September 17, 2023

Obituary: Norma Grace Doire

March 30, 1939 – September 11, 2023

