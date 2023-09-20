Michele Patton White

Michele Patton White, 73, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, died on September 19, 2023, with her family by her side. She was the wife of Joseph White.

Born in Los Angeles, CA on March 23, 1950, She was the daughter of Robert and Evelyn (Ballentyne) Patton.

Michele loved to garden and owned a flower shop in Los Angeles in her twenties. Michele was a free spirit, traveling all over from Japan to Hawaii where she met her husband. Michele continued to travel with her family and was proud to be a Naval Officers Wife. Her and her family settled in Rhode Island in 1993 where Michele would often joke that she was a true Rhode Islander. She was remarkably resourceful, she built two back decks by hand for her family to enjoy the Summer get togethers. She loved to host family dinners and celebrate the holidays with her family. Michele kicked off the Christmas season by baking her holiday cookies from her family recipes. She always looked forward to the winters in New England, especially snow on Christmas. Michele’s most enjoyable moments were spending time with her family.

Michele is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Joseph White, her children; Claire White, of Portsmouth, Benjamin White and his wife Melissa, of Cape Coral, FL, Molly White, of Cranston, her sister, Patrica Patton, of Seattle, WA. Grandchildren; Hope White, Nicholas White, and Jacob White.

Michele is preceded in death by father, Robert Patton; mother, Evelyn Patton; brother, Robert Patton.

Funeral services are omitted.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road Portsmouth, RI 02871

