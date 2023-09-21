Newport City Council will host their next Regular City Council Meeting on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. Due to ongoing elevator issues at Newport City Hall, the meeting will take place in the Conference Hall at Innovate Newport.

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET FOR THE REGULAR CITY COUNCIL

MEETING

SEPTEMBER 27, 2023

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held on September 27, 2023 at 6:30 p.m., Innovate Newport, Conference Hall, 513 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840

Citizens’ Forum: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.

1. CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES (#31-80 AND #98-40).

a. Minutes of the City Council meeting August 23, 2023 and Boards and Commission interviews held September 13, 2023 and September 14, 2023.

b. Special Events:

1. Puddingstone Festival, LLC & Clemens Teufel, d/b/a Music by the Ocean & the Art of Light, IYRS, 449 Thames St.; October 7, 2023 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

2. Elmwal Associates, d/b/a Shops @ Long Wharf Car Show, Shops @ Long Wharf; October 14, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

3. The Landing Restaurant, d/b/a Landing Seafood Fest, 30 Bowens Wharf; October 14-15, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

4. Reverend Canon Timothy Watt, d/b/a Trinity Church Pumpkin Patch, One Queen Anne Square; October 10-31, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. weekdays and 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on weekends

c. Communication from Tom Perrotti, Arts and Cultural Alliance of Newport Member, re: Request to reschedule previously approved special event license, Gillispalooza, a Music Memorial to Jim Gillis, to June 15, 2024 with a rain date of June 16, 2024 (Approve)

d. Holiday Selling License, New Owner, Marriott Hotel Services, LLC, d/b/a Newport Marriott, 25 America’s Cup Ave.

e. Communications from Federico Santi, re: Public Sculpture Commission (Receive)

f. Communication from the Town of New Shoreham, re: Thanking the City of Newport for assistance with the fire on August 19, 2023 (Receive)

2. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

Appointments:

Waterfront Commission Mark Marosits (3-year term expires 1/11/2026)

RESOLUTIONS

3. Revoking the fireworks permit for Barbara Moran taking place on September 30, 2023 from a barge off of Castle Hill- D. Carlin

ORDINANCES

4. Amending Chapter 5.57 of the Codified Ordinances, entitled, Mobile Food Establishments, to amend Section 5.57.040, entitled, “Restrictions on Permit” (First Reading)

COMMUNICATIONS

5. Communication from Scott Kozuch, Owners Project Manager on behalf of; The Superintendent of Newport Public Schools and Co-Chairs of the SBC, re: Rogers High School Replacement Project-RIE permanent power services, 15 Wickham Rd., Newport, RI

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

6. Memorandum from the Interim City Manager, re: Update on Noise Enforcement

7. Memorandum from the Interim City Manager, re: Update on Coggeshall School

8. Memorandum from the Interim City Manager, re: Information on Pickleball

9. Action Item #6201/23 – RE: Award of Bid # 24-010 – NIJ 0108.01 Standard Level 4 Rifle Rated Ballistic Shield (w/accompanying resolution)

10. Action Item #6202/23 – RE: Collective Bargaining Agreement between the City of Newport and the Newport Municipal Employees Association, NEARI, Supervisory Employees, for the period of July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2025(w/accompanying resolution and ordinance)

11. Action Item #6203/23 – RE: Memorandum of Understanding – Friends of Newport Skatepark (w/accompanying resolution)

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

CONSENT CALENDAR

1. Class F Daily Liquor License, Puddingstone Festival, LLC & Clemens Teufel, d/b/a Music by the Ocean & the Art of Light, IYRS, 449 Thames St.; October 7, 2023 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

2. Class F-1 Daily Liquor License, Oliver Hazard Perry Rhode Island, d/b/a Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival, Bowen’s Wharf; October 14-15, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

LICENSES AND PERMITS

3. Application of Goat Lessee, LLC (Raymond D. Martz- 100%), d/b/a Newport Harbor Island Resort, One Goat Island, for a Class BH alcoholic beverage license at the same premises (Hearing)

4. Application of Bloody Bull, LLC (Howard Cushing-50% & Wirt Blaffer-50%), d/b/a Gardiner House, 24 Lee’s Wharf, for a Class BH alcoholic beverage license (Hearing)

Laura C. Swistak, CMC

City Clerk

Adjourn- September 20, 2023