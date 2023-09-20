Newport Contemporary Ballet (NCB) announced details of its 42nd season today, after learning only weeks ago that the venue reserved for its fall performance series has been restricted from holding any public events until further notice by the City of Newport.

For its 2023/2024 season, Newport Contemporary Ballet will present five original productions in Newport, Barrington, and Providence, and has been invited to participate in the Seattle International Dance Festival Winter Mini-Fest in early 2024.

NCB’s 42nd season will present five world-premiere works across the Company’s Frontier and Repertory Series productions, introduce three newly commissioned works from visiting choreographers Kristopher Estes-Brown, Janice Rosario, and Alex Soares, and include last year’s all-new Family Series production Are The Crayons Quitting?, adapted from Drew Daywalt’s New York Times #1 bestselling book The Day The Crayons Quit- featuring an original score by Newport musician/composer Ben Shaw, with illustrations and scenic design by Providence artist, Jen Corace.

The Company’s revised schedule has its 42nd season opening with the iconic holiday favorite A Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff on November 22, and will conclude with the Newport Dance Festival in July of 2024. A full schedule of season events and performances is included in this release and may be found at www.newportcontemporaryballet.org

Tickets for NCB’s 42nd Season will be available starting September 29th at the company’s box office.

When asked about the challenge of the La Farge Arts Center, being cited, and closed by the City of Newport, Executive Director Peter Bramante said “Acknowledging we were dealt a significant emotional and financial blow by having to cancel our fall performances due to code issues with the venue that were beyond our control, we are focusing instead on the incredibly exciting and powerful season that Danielle, our guest choreographers, and dancers are working toward. It speaks to the Company’s adaptability and resiliency.” Bramante added, “Additionally, this unfortunate situation further amplifies the need to develop our own permanent home, a Center for Arts, Dance, & Education with ample space for instruction, rehearsals, and performance. And not just for Newport Contemporary Ballet, but for so many other local performing artists and groups affected by lack of appropriate performance space… this is a conversation we will continue to have.”

A Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff is a holiday favorite and a unique signature production noted for its staging in one of Newport’s most well-known and romantic mansions. Allister Macaulay of the New York Times called the production heart-catching… full of stunning images… continuously satisfying.. a delightful performance!

Premium tickets for A Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff are on sale now at the NCB Box office, all other pricing tiers and tickets for the full season will be available starting September 29.

Works originally planned for the fall series will instead be presented in the Company’s spring Repertory Series in the East Bay entitled, Shifting Light. Artistic Director Danielle Genest said, “It was extremely disappointing to lose the venue for our fall production, but I was determined to honor the commitments we made to the wonderful choreographers who were scheduled to come make work for this program.”

Genest describes the idea and inspiration behind the title Shifting Light, “As the light shifts, new thoughts and perspectives are revealed. We see each other differently and begin to understand each other better.” NCB welcomed Janice Rosario and Kristopher Estes-Brown to our studios in the past few weeks. “They both are creating beautiful, thought-proving work for Shifting Light, and I am looking forward to bringing that work to the stage in March.”

Janice Rosario is a nationally recognized contemporary dance choreographer, educator, and activist. As a native New Yorker, Janice studied at some of NYC’s most elite institutions including Ballet Hispánico, Ballet Academy East, and The Ailey School. She is a graduate of LaGuardia High School for the Performing Arts and Hunter College. Through her work as an artist, educator and activist, Janice is driven to “create spaces where we can see each other past the divides to contribute to making an ever more inclusive community.”

Janice Rosario

Kristopher Estes-Brown is an American choreographer, composer, director, and educator. Estes-Brown grew up in Kansas City where he studied classical dance and music. Eventually he would go on to dance professionally in many ballet companies across the United States including Milwaukee Ballet, Sacramento Ballet, Oakland Ballet, and Eugene Ballet. As a choreographer, Kristopher is best known for his athletic, expressive movement style, unique musicality, and eye-catching theatricality.

Kristopher Estes-Brown

Other highlights of NCB’s 42nd season include continued participation in the national Arpino Centennial Celebration to honor the 100th birthday of Gerald Arpino, Co-founder of the Joffrey Ballet and one of the 20th century’s most influential artists. NCB will again perform the pas de deux from Light Rain, one of the masterworks from the late choreographer as part of its spring Repertory Series.

NCB’s Frontier Series– This year’s Frontier Series will be a dynamic program inspired by the personal and professional interests of collaborating artist, choreographer/filmmaker, Alex Soares, from Brazil, and NCB resident choreographer and Artistic Director, Danielle Genest.

Alex Soares

The program explores the devastating impact of Alzheimer’s Disease through the lenses of dance, film/video, and the visceral connection live performance makes with audiences. Each artist will make a half evening of work to create a dynamic program that takes a unique look at the connection between movement and memory, entitled Frames of Mind.

In describing his interest in the project, Mr. Soares said “what interests me in this investigation is if each spectator can feel, in some way, the processes of erasure could go… feeling forgetfulness and unlearning throughout the work… to feel what it is…” Ms. Genest added “I am eager to delve into this fascinating subject and explore the inner workings of our minds with a focus on the devastating effects that dementia can have on us and our loved ones.”

Alex Soares has performed with Brazil’s contemporary dance companies, including São Paulo City Ballet (BCSP), Balé Teatro Guaíra, and Cisne Negro Dance Company among others. Mr. Soares has created works in Brazil for Balé Teatro Guaíra, Niterói City Ballet, Balé Teatro Castro Alves, Sesc Dance Company, Ribeirão Preto Dance Company, Amazonas Dance Company, and São Paulo City Ballet. Internationally, Alex has created for Noord Nederländse Dans (Holland), Northwest Dance Project (USA), National Ballet of Chile and Hubbard Street Dance Chicago (USA). Mr. Soares work has been called

…dynamic, industrial, technical… a mixture of force and fragility, that pleases.

-Portland Stage Reviews-Trace In Loss

Tickets for all NCB performances will be available starting September 29at the Company’s box office.

Additional information will be provided in future updates to NCB’s website as well as its social media platforms. Follow NCB on Instagram, Facebook or TikTok and/or sign up for the Company’s e-newsletter on the website.

Newport Contemporary Ballet 2023/2024 season calendar:

A Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff

Immerse yourself in RI’s most unique holiday tradition

November 22, 24-26, 28-Dec.1, 2023

Rosecliff Mansion

Newport, RI

Tickets start at $139, for ages 6 & up.

Shifting Light – Spring Repertory Performances

Edges Blurred, Ideas Illuminated

March 14-16 & 22-23, 2024

Keats Theatre at St. Andrews School

Barrington, RI

Tickets: Preview $20, Perf. Tix: $39- $49- $59

Are the Crayons Quitting? – Family Series

With a little creativity and a lot of color, Duncan saves the day!

Adapted from Drew Daywalt’s book-The Day The Crayons Quit!

March 22-24, 2024

Keats Theatre at St. Andrews School

Barrington, RI

Tickets: Start at $15, $29, $49, Family 4-packs available

Frames Of Mind – Frontier Series

Mind… Movement… Memory…

May 16-18, 2024

WaterFire Arts Center

Providence, RI

Tickets: Preview $20, Perf. Tix: $39- $49 – $59

NCB Presents

The Newport Dance Festival

Inspirational dance from around the globe to Newport!

July 17-21, 2024

Outdoor stage on the lawn of Great Friends Meeting House

Newport, RI

Tickets: Kids/Seniors start at $19, $29, $39, $49, multi-day flex pass available