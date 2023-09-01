concrete structure on the coastline during sunset
Photo by Garrison Gao on Pexels.com

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Weather Forecast

Marine Forecast

The Latest

The Conversation U.S. weekly news quiz

Today’s quiz turns the spotlight on Labor Day in America. All questions are tied to labor-related articles The Conversation published over the past year.

What’s Up in Newport: Friday, September 1

Pre-Labor Day Drag Dinner at Rejects, Labor Day Weekend fun at Newport Vineyards, Newport Classical, and more! Plus, a look at all of the latest What’sUpNewp headlines.

Read More From What'sUpNewp

What’s Up in Newport: Thursday, August 31

Jaws Summer Party, newportFILM at Miantanomi Memorial Park, Newport Live at Norman Bird Sanctuary, and more. Plus – A look at what’s up today, plus all of the latest news and headlines.

Jerry is ready to be the laid-back companion in your life

“Introducing Jerry, the captivating cat with an independent spirit and a dash of charisma! While he may not be the clingy type, Jerry has a subtle way of showing his affection once he warms up to you”.