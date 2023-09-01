The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;
Rhode Island road construction report for Sept. 2 – 9
Here’s what work RIDOT and RITBA have scheduled on the roadways and bridges.
FABRIC Arts Festival expands from Fall River to New Bedford and Providence
FABRIC Arts Festival returns with regional art, music, food, and film programming in Fall River, New Bedford and Providence
R.I. Board of Elections releases overview of Congressional District 1 Special Primary Election tabulation process and timeline
To better help Rhode Islanders understand the vote tallying and public results reporting process, the Rhode Island Board of Elections has released the following timeline:
The Conversation U.S. weekly news quiz
Today’s quiz turns the spotlight on Labor Day in America. All questions are tied to labor-related articles The Conversation published over the past year.
Rhode Island airport ends brief lockdown; police say security threat was unfounded
The Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick posted online about the lockdown shortly before noon. It said police determined there was no credible security threat about 45 minutes later.
Home on Orient Avenue in Jamestown sells for $2.8 million
Sited on 1.28 acres, this contemporary, 3,700+ square foot home features 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, and several floor-to-ceiling windows.
‘Stuffie’ to travel the United States promoting Rhode Island
Rhode Island Is Bringing Its Renowned Cuisine And History To Detroit, Atlanta, Baltimore, And The Greater Los Angeles Area
Best counties to raise a family in Rhode Island
Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in Rhode Island using data from Niche.
DEM: State beaches close after Labor Day Weekend
In the off-season, all gates and parking lots remain open except in cases of extreme weather event like hurricanes.
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (September 1-4)
Foreigner, Maggie Rose, Mahavishnu Project, and music festivals
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Report: Aug. 31 – Sept. 1
Arrest made for disorderly conduct.
AP Election Brief | What to expect in Rhode Island’s special primaries
crowded field of candidates will be on the ballot in Rhode Island on Tuesday with an eye on replacing former U.S. Rep. David Cicilline, the seven-term Democrat who resigned in May to run a nonprofit foundation.
What’s Up in Newport: Friday, September 1
Pre-Labor Day Drag Dinner at Rejects, Labor Day Weekend fun at Newport Vineyards, Newport Classical, and more! Plus, a look at all of the latest What’sUpNewp headlines.
Activity on Rhode Island waters continues; safety remains a concern for the Better Bay Alliance
The Better Bay Alliance, which launched a new product in May called LIVE CHART, wants to make sure that all boaters are aware of their surroundings, for the organization’s mission is to save lives by promoting safety awareness.
A year after exit renumbering, does anyone care?
Is there any hope when directions routinely include, “Go left past the old Ann & Hope”?
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
RIDOH recommends closing Goddard Park Beach and Peabody’s Beach
The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends closing Goddard Park Beach in Warwick and Peabody’s Beach in Middletown because of high bacteria levels.
Governor activates Massachusetts National Guard to help with migrant crisis
Democratic Gov. Maura Healey on Thursday activated up to 250 members of the Massachusetts National Guard to assist at shelters and hotels as the state struggles with a flood of migrants.
Reminder: Ways to vote in the September 5 Special Primary
Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore Reminds Voters of Ways to Vote in September 5 Special Primary
Obituary: Mary “Bonnie” Snowden Helme
October 7, 1932 – August 7, 2023
‘Popsicles For Play’ hosted by The Four Hearts Foundation
The community gathered for some ice-cold popsicles after the first day of school.
‘Six Picks’ best acts to see at the 2023 Rhythm and Roots Festival
25th annual festival runs Friday, Sept. 1 – Sunday, Sept. 3 at Ninigret Park in Charlestown
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Rhode Island
Cities are ranked by the dollar change in the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the 12 months ending July 2023.
What’s Up in Newport this weekend: Aug. 31 – Sept. 4
Jaws Summer Party, Newport Live presents John Gorka, Newport Classical, and more!
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Report: August 30 – 31
Arrest made for sexual assualt.
What’s Up in Newport: Thursday, August 31
Jaws Summer Party, newportFILM at Miantanomi Memorial Park, Newport Live at Norman Bird Sanctuary, and more. Plus – A look at what’s up today, plus all of the latest news and headlines.
Jerry is ready to be the laid-back companion in your life
“Introducing Jerry, the captivating cat with an independent spirit and a dash of charisma! While he may not be the clingy type, Jerry has a subtle way of showing his affection once he warms up to you”.
This Day in History – August 31, 1954: Hurricane Carol makes landfall in Newport
While the storm was less powerful than the ’38 hurricane, Carol was still able to destroy many of Newport’s coastal attractions, such as the Merry-Go-Round at Easton’s Beach and Johnny’s Atlantic Beach Club.