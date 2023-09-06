Apple picking season has officially arrived in Rhode Island, and the above-average summer rainfall has strengthened this year’s crop. Local orchards are ready for crowds over the next few weekends, and many farms have a full slate of activities, including hay rides, nature trails, cider donuts, and pumpkin picking. NOTE: Due to last winter’s unseasonable weather, peaches are unavailable at most orchards this year. And remember to always double-check with your favorite orchard for hours and availability.

Sweet Berry Farm in Middletown has seen a busy summer and expects big crowds on upcoming weekends. A favorite on the island, they’ve got apples and flowers ready to pick, with pumpkins expected to be ready in late September. Stop by the cafe for a beverage and visit the farm store for various specialty items. Open 9AM-6PM, 915 Mitchell’s Lane, Middletown. Details here.

Rocky Brook Orchards in Middletown features over 80 varieties of apples ripening at different times over the next couple of months – who knew there were that many varieties? Plus, pears, quince, and more at the farmstand. Open 10AM-4:30PM, 997 Wapping Road, Middletown. Check their Facebook page here for updates. Details here.

Apples are ready for picking, and the Young Family Farm in Little Compton farm market is open with Honeycrisp, Macintosh, Gala, Smoothie, Mutsu, and Jonagold varieties available. Thursday – Monday 9:30-5. 260 West Main Rd., Little Compton. Details here.

Opened in 2004, one of the newest orchards in the state is Narrow Lane Orchard, where you can find 20 varieties of apples, peaches, nectarines, blackberries, blueberries and kiwi berries. Open daily 10AM-5PM, 213 Narrow Lane, North Kingstown. Details here.

Old Stone Orchard in Little Compton features up to 13 varieties of apples and 5 varieties of pumpkins. In addition to apples and a field of sunflowers, vistit goats, chickens, pigs, turkeys, ducks, and Diesel the beagle, their wandering mascot who turns 13 years old this September. 33 Cole Brook Rd., Little Compton. Details here.

Pippin Orchard in Cranston has several acres and over a dozen varieties of apples available for pick-your-own on weekends and daily at the farmstand. Don’t miss their apple cider donuts too! Open 9AM-5PM. 751 Pippin Orchard Road, Cranston. Details here.