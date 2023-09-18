Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Friday, September 15 through 7 am on Monday, September 18.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

at 9:27 am on Friday, September 15, Officer Vachon took into custody Michaela Wood, age 32, of Newport, Rhode Island, for Driving With Suspended/Revoked/Cancelled License 4th+ Offense.

At 12 pm on Friday, September 15, Detective Thurston took into custody Jose Martino, age 43, of Newport, Rhode Island, for Sexual Offender – Resides Within 300 Feet of School and Sex Offender Registration Violation.

At 1:50 pm on Friday, September 15, Sgt. Head took into custody Brian Kelley, age 40, of Middletown, Rhode Island, for Driving With Expired License or W/O License – 4th+ Offense.

At 1:25 am on Saturday, September 16, Sgt. Horn arrested Christopher Peterson, age 39, of Bloomingdale, New Jersey, for Resisting Legal or Illegal Arrest and Disorderly Conduct.

at 12:30 am on Sunday, September 17, Officer Sullivan arrested Lukasz Dunaj, age 38, of Quincy, Massachusetts, for Disorderly Conduct.

At 2:25 am on Sunday, September 17, Officer Cavallaro arrested David Ralph, age 44, whose address was withheld, for Violation- No Contact Order.

At 7:25 pm on Sunday, September 17, Officer Vachon arrested Joshua Anthony, age 30, of Newport, Rhode Island for Warrant Superior Court Bench.

