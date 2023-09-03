The following is the National Weather Service Surf Zone Forecast for Newport, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts.
Rhode Island road construction report for Sept. 2 – 9
Here’s what work RIDOT and RITBA have scheduled on the roadways and bridges.
FABRIC Arts Festival expands from Fall River to New Bedford and Providence
FABRIC Arts Festival returns with regional art, music, food, and film programming in Fall River, New Bedford and Providence
R.I. Board of Elections releases overview of Congressional District 1 Special Primary Election tabulation process and timeline
To better help Rhode Islanders understand the vote tallying and public results reporting process, the Rhode Island Board of Elections has released the following timeline:
The Conversation U.S. weekly news quiz
Today’s quiz turns the spotlight on Labor Day in America. All questions are tied to labor-related articles The Conversation published over the past year.