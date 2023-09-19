Here are some notable recent real estate transactions that occurred last week in Newport County. For more information about these listings or to see what your home might be worth in today’s market, please contact our real estate correspondent – Tyler Bernadyn, Partner at RE/MAX RESULTS. 401-241-1851. TylerB@resultswithremax.com.

Jamestown:

● Property: 67 Newport Street

● Type: Cottage, Other

● Sold for: $3,100,000.00

● Bedrooms: 3

● Bathrooms: 3

● Square Feet: 4,876

Middletown:

● Property: 283 Forest Avenue

● Type: Cape Cod

● Sold for: $595,000.00

● Bedrooms: 3

● Bathrooms: 2

● Square Feet: 1,449

Middletown:

● Property: 163 Chases Lane

● Type: Ranch

● Sold for: $468,222.00

● Bedrooms: 2

● Bathrooms: 1

● Square Feet: 1,072

Middletown:

● Property: 55 John Clarke Road, Unit#30

● Type: Other

● Sold for: $780,000.00

● Bedrooms: 0

● Bathrooms: 0

● Square Feet: 2,094

Newport:

● Property: 26 East Bowery Street

● Type: Cottage, Historic

● Sold for: $867,000.00

● Bedrooms: 4

● Bathrooms: 3

● Square Feet: 2,044

Newport:

● Property: 10 Brown & Howard Wharf, Unit#302 ● Type: Town House

● Sold for: $2,000,000.00

● Bedrooms: 3

● Bathrooms: 2

● Square Feet: 2,074

Newport:

● Property: 66 Girard Avenue, Unit#317 ● Type: Town House

● Sold for: $315,000.00

● Bedrooms: 2

● Bathrooms: 2

● Square Feet: 1,316

Portsmouth:

● Property: 49 Willow Court

● Type: Colonial

● Sold for: $1,255,000.00

● Bedrooms: 3

● Bathrooms: 3

● Square Feet: 2,541

Portsmouth:

● Property: 335 Mail Coach Road ● Type: Ranch

● Sold for: $571,000.00

● Bedrooms: 3

● Bathrooms: 2

● Square Feet: 1,300

Portsmouth:

● Property: 320 Water Street ● Type: Split Level

● Sold for: $567,500.00

● Bedrooms: 3

● Bathrooms: 1.5

● Square Feet: 1,030

Portsmouth:

● Property: 46 Islington Avenue ● Type: Colonial

● Sold for: $515,000.00

● Bedrooms: 3

● Bathrooms: 1.5

● Square Feet: 1,560

Portsmouth:

● Property: 62 Cornell Drive ● Type: One Level

● Sold for: $619,000.00

● Bedrooms: 2

● Bathrooms: 2

● Square Feet: 1,648

Tiverton:

● Property: 2052 Main Road ● Type: Other

● Sold for: $950,000.00

● Bedrooms: 3

● Bathrooms: 2

● Square Feet: 1,887

Tiverton:

● Property: 321 Judson Street

● Type: Up/Down

● Sold for: $360,000.00

● Bedrooms: 4

● Bathrooms: 2

● Square Feet: 1,370

These recent transactions in the Newport County real estate market showcase a diverse range of property types, sizes, and price points, reflecting the dynamic nature of the region’s housing market. Even with shifting landscapes, Newport County is still finding regular property transfers. A large lack of available inventory has been a polarizing topic and interest rates have pinched the budget qualifications of some buyer pools. Nonetheless, Newport County continues to be a place where people want to live and invest.