Here are some notable recent real estate transactions that occurred last week in Newport County.
Jamestown:
● Property: 67 Newport Street
● Type: Cottage, Other
● Sold for: $3,100,000.00
● Bedrooms: 3
● Bathrooms: 3
● Square Feet: 4,876
Middletown:
● Property: 283 Forest Avenue
● Type: Cape Cod
● Sold for: $595,000.00
● Bedrooms: 3
● Bathrooms: 2
● Square Feet: 1,449
Middletown:
● Property: 163 Chases Lane
● Type: Ranch
● Sold for: $468,222.00
● Bedrooms: 2
● Bathrooms: 1
● Square Feet: 1,072
Middletown:
● Property: 55 John Clarke Road, Unit#30
● Type: Other
● Sold for: $780,000.00
● Bedrooms: 0
● Bathrooms: 0
● Square Feet: 2,094
Newport:
● Property: 26 East Bowery Street
● Type: Cottage, Historic
● Sold for: $867,000.00
● Bedrooms: 4
● Bathrooms: 3
● Square Feet: 2,044
Newport:
● Property: 10 Brown & Howard Wharf, Unit#302 ● Type: Town House
● Sold for: $2,000,000.00
● Bedrooms: 3
● Bathrooms: 2
● Square Feet: 2,074
Newport:
● Property: 66 Girard Avenue, Unit#317 ● Type: Town House
● Sold for: $315,000.00
● Bedrooms: 2
● Bathrooms: 2
● Square Feet: 1,316
Portsmouth:
● Property: 49 Willow Court
● Type: Colonial
● Sold for: $1,255,000.00
● Bedrooms: 3
● Bathrooms: 3
● Square Feet: 2,541
Portsmouth:
● Property: 335 Mail Coach Road ● Type: Ranch
● Sold for: $571,000.00
● Bedrooms: 3
● Bathrooms: 2
● Square Feet: 1,300
Portsmouth:
● Property: 320 Water Street ● Type: Split Level
● Sold for: $567,500.00
● Bedrooms: 3
● Bathrooms: 1.5
● Square Feet: 1,030
Portsmouth:
● Property: 46 Islington Avenue ● Type: Colonial
● Sold for: $515,000.00
● Bedrooms: 3
● Bathrooms: 1.5
● Square Feet: 1,560
Portsmouth:
● Property: 62 Cornell Drive ● Type: One Level
● Sold for: $619,000.00
● Bedrooms: 2
● Bathrooms: 2
● Square Feet: 1,648
Tiverton:
● Property: 2052 Main Road ● Type: Other
● Sold for: $950,000.00
● Bedrooms: 3
● Bathrooms: 2
● Square Feet: 1,887
Tiverton:
● Property: 321 Judson Street
● Type: Up/Down
● Sold for: $360,000.00
● Bedrooms: 4
● Bathrooms: 2
● Square Feet: 1,370
These recent transactions in the Newport County real estate market showcase a diverse range of property types, sizes, and price points, reflecting the dynamic nature of the region’s housing market. Even with shifting landscapes, Newport County is still finding regular property transfers. A large lack of available inventory has been a polarizing topic and interest rates have pinched the budget qualifications of some buyer pools. Nonetheless, Newport County continues to be a place where people want to live and invest.