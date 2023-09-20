Overview: March 30, 1939 - September 11, 2023

Norma Grace (Darch) Doire, 84, of Tiverton, RI passed away peacefully on Monday, September 11, 2023 at St. Anne’s Hospital in Fall River, MA. She was the wife of the late Ronald O. Doire.

Born in Pawtucket, RI, she was the daughter of the late Lillian Wallace and Raymond E. Darch. She graduated from William E. Tolman High School in 1957 and was married to Ronald O. Doire on October 24, 1959.

Norma was preceded in death by her husband Ronald and is survived by her sister, Irene Paton. She also leaves behind a daughter Linda G. Doire and a son Ronald N. Doire as well as four grandchildren Zachary Doire, Claire Doire, Cynthia, and Melissa McLeish.

Throughout her life, she held jobs as a secretary, office manager, and bank teller. Her last employment was with Bank Newport where she enjoyed working as a teller for more than ten years before her retirement. Norma was a devoted mother and grandmother who had a passion for gardening and her many close friendships. She was an avid reader and especially loved mystery novels.

Her burial was private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Tiverton Fire Department or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (st.jude.org).