Sydney Gordon, founder of Folk Vintage on Thames Street, announced on Saturday that she will appear in the upcoming season of “The Bachelor”.

Sydney made the announcement on Instagram.

“‼️SECRETS OUT‼️ Our queen & owner of Folk, @syd_gord is on this season of @bachelorabc !! We are so excited to follow along on her journey and see the many Folk fits she’s wearing 😉 Btw someone tell Joey we have really good vintage tennis tee’s 🎾🫶”

After his heartbreaking departure at the end of Charity’s season of “The Bachelorette,” Joey Graziadei will take a second shot at finding his perfect match when he steps in as leading man for the upcoming 28th season of “The Bachelor”, according to ABC. The charismatic teaching tennis pro, who won over Bachelor Nation with his honesty and openness to find lasting love, will be handing out roses when the season premieres next year on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The Bachelor season 28 will come out on ABC in 2024.

Folk Vintage is located at 446 Thames Street in Newport and online at https://folkvintage.co/.