A Newport County farm animal rescue organization is a finalist for the second time in the third annual “Defender Service Awards”.

Land Rover USA established the awards to recognize and support the work of U.S. and Canadian registered non-profits in six categories. West Place Animal Sanctuary in Rhode Island is the only New England non-profit finalist in the Honoree Category, which was added this year to give previous finalists another chance to win a customized Land Rover Defender 130. Winners will be determined by daily public voting, and West Place is seeking help from the community to bring home the top prize. Defender Service Awards video submissions and daily voting are both available at https://www.westplace.org/defender

“We are so excited to have another chance to win a customized Land Rover Defender to support our mission,” said Wendy Taylor, Executive Director of West Place Animal Sanctuary. “As an official response partner for the ASPCA and one of the few organizations serving farm animals and wildlife, we’ve been needed in areas where there are no roads and have had to rely on personal vehicles to rescue and transport large animals to the sanctuary and veterinary hospitals. Winning a Land Rover Defender would give us the capability to navigate further, the capacity to expand our reach and the spirit to achieve more!”

Charlotte Blank, US Chief Marketing Officer, Jaguar Land Rover North America said, “Through their compassionate acts of service and integrity, it is with great honor that we recognize these organizations that embody the heroism of Defender. The Defender ethos is centered around achieving the impossible with a focus on giving back, and these organizations are nothing short of that. We are proud to celebrate their extraordinary achievements and dedication to their missions.”

Daily public voting will take place between Friday, September 15th and Wednesday, October 4th to determine the ultimate winners of the six categories of the 2023 Defender Service Awards. Voting is free and individuals are encouraged to vote once per day with a valid email address.