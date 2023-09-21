A couple of weeks ago, we shared some of the best apple-picking spots in the region … this week, it’s all about escaping the corn maze. Here are six of our favorites in the area – be sure to stop at the farm stand on your way out… if you make it out …

Escobar Farm in Portsmouth has a “Field of Dreams” themed maze this year, sure to keep families busy all afternoon. They’re open 10 – 6 daily through November 5. 255 Middle Road, Portsmouth. Note: Cash only at the farm. Details here.

Salisbury Farm in Johnston introduced the first corn maze in New England in 1998. It’s still one of the region’s favorites, and this year’s theme is “Vintage Pinball Fun.” Open 10-4, Monday-Friday, 10-5, weekends and holidays through October 29. 11 Peck Hill Road, Johnston. Click here for details.

Clarke Farms in Wakefield has themed this year’s maze “Alien Invasion.” Check out their petting zoo, pumpkin patch, hayrides and more. Open 9-5 most days, 10-4 on Sundays through October 30. 2984 CMDR OH Perry Highway, Wakefield. Details here.

Escobar Farm Corn Maze. Credit: Escobar Farm

Cucumber Hill Farm in Foster recently opened the “Who Invented It” themed corn maze for the season running through October 29. You’ll also find pumpkin picking, hay rides, a kiddie maze, pony rides, and axe throwing! 39 Cucumber Hill Rd., Foster. Details here.

Scary Acres at Confreda Farm in Cranston features a haunted hayride and corn maze through October 29. It’s especially terrifying according to past year’s attendees, some of whom are still trying to get out… featuring the Dark Harvest Hayride, the Burial Ground Corn Field, and The Curse of the Bayou. Purchase tickets in advance, 2150 Scituate Ave. Hope. Details here.

Spring Hill Sugar House in Richmond has a skeleton-themed corn maze for 2023 through October 31 along with a lot of tasty treats. Open weekdays 12-5, weekends 10-5. 52 Gardner Rd., Richmond. Note: Cash or check only. Details here.

