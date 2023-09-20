Lorraine L. (Morrissette) Soares, 93, of Portsmouth, RI, formerly of Fall River, MA, passed away peacefully in her home on September 18, 2023 with her loving family by her side.

Lorraine was born June 20, 1930, in Fall River, MA and was the daughter of the late Auguste and Concorde (Lavoie) Morrissette.

Lorraine was employed at Transcom Communication Co. in Fall River, MA, for many years, when she decided to focus her attention on helping her husband, Tony, run their family vegetable farm in Portsmouth. Lorraine took on the responsibility of organizing the farm’s help needs, planting, fertilization and harvesting schedule. Lorraine loved children and in her non farming months, spent time babysitting her nieces and nephews, along with the children of family friends.

Lorraine and her late husband, Tony, would enjoytaking road trips throughout New England’s farming communities, visiting farms from Rhode Island, to Maine, and then south to New York and Pennsylvania. During summer weekends, Lorraine enjoyed spending time with family and friends, having impromptu get togethers playing cards and having BBQs and cookouts.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband Antone Soares, her parents, Auguste and Condorde Morrissette, and her siblings Ronald and Eugene Morrissette.

She is survived by her sister, and most beloved caregiver, Paulin Axile and her brothers; Andre and Anne Morrissette and Robert Morrissette.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 22, 2023, from 9:15-9:45 AM in St. Barnabas Church in Portsmouth. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 10:00 in the Church. Burial will follow in Newport Memorial Park, Middletown.