The Jamestown Arts Center will hold its annual Autumn Arts Open House on Sunday, October 15 from 1-4 pm. All ages are welcome for a free, fun-filled afternoon with drop-in workshops, a gallery hunt, and cider and donuts from Hard Pressed Cider Company.

Education Director Melinda Frederick describes, “Our studio spaces–Ceramics, Digital Arts, and Printmaking – as well as the main gallery will be activated by artist-led activities for you and your family to try out! There is something for everyone and all art-making abilities are welcome to stop by, say hi, and make art in our creative community environment!”

All activities are free and open to all ages. Drop-in participants are welcome between 1-4 pm at the JAC (18 Valley Street, Jamestown).

The JAC offers a variety of creative learning opportunities for adults, teens and children throughout the year. Late Fall Education classes begin October 24 and include Printmaking, Ceramics, Drawing, Painting, Digital Arts, and more. Scholarships are available to students of all ages. Learn more at https://www. jamestownartcenter.org

Autumn Arts Open House is sponsored in part by the Jamestown Education Foundation.

At a Glance:

What: Family-friendly Autumn Arts Open House at the Jamestown Arts Center

When: Sunday, October 15, 1-4 pm

Where: 18 Valley Street, Jamestown RI

Cost: Free

Details at jamestownartcenter.org/events