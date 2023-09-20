Marie-Claire Resz, of Newport, RI passed away Sunday, September 17, 2023 at home in Newport. She was the wife of the late Andre Resz.

Marie-Claire was born in Le Havre, France on February 9, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Jacqueline (Marande) and Jean Gabriel Vacheron.

While living in Newport, she worked at Fort Adams as a docent. She also worked part time at the French Confection in Middletown. Marie-Claire was a faithful devoted parishioner of St. Lucy’s Church.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Andre Resz and her sister Marie M. Balbaton. Marie-Claire is survived by her niece Alice Balbaton-Noto and many loving friends.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM, St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Rd, Middletown. Burial Island Cemetery, Warner St, Newport.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie-Claire’s memory may be made to St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Rd, Middletown, RI 02842, www.stlucy.org.