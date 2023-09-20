Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Rhode Island last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Sep. 8 to Sep. 15. Stocks headquartered in Rhode Island, listed on the Russell 3000 membership list, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on April 14th were considered. All 3 stocks that met the criteria in Rhode Island were included in the list.

The highest-performing stock on the list returned +7.6% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

#3. Hasbro (HAS)

– Last week price change: -5.1% (-$3.57)

– Market cap: $9.2 billion

– Headquarters: Pawtucket

– Sector: Manufacturing

#2. Textron (TXT)

– Last week price change: +0.8% (+$0.61)

– Market cap: $15.1 billion

– Headquarters: Providence

– Sector: Manufacturing

#1. CVS Health Corp (CVS)

– Last week price change: +7.6% (+$5.03)

– Market cap: $91.0 billion

– Headquarters: Woonsocket

– Sector: Retail Trade