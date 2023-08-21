Good Morning! Today is Monday, August 21, 2023.

🗳️ If you’ve been following the race for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District, you’ve probably heard more than enough about signatures on nomination papers. We’re hoping to help put all that you heard into context, by sharing data we collected last week on all fourteen candidates → Breakdown: Here’s how many signatures were collected, rejected in Rhode Island CD-1 race

🖼️ Newport’s art scene could be on the cusp of transformation, thanks to a new gallery at 35 Broadway and the vision of its owner, Curtis Speer, an artist who relocated to Newport in November. WUN’s Sarah McClutchy with more → CUSP Gallery Brings Art Crowd to Broadway

🌊 Clean Ocean Access is partnering with the Town of Middletown for their second annual installment of the program, “Take a Toy – Leave a Toy” → Clean Ocean Access partners with the Town of Middletown for ‘Take a Toy – Leave a Toy’

🦈 Our 3rd Jaws Summer Party is quickly approaching! Join us on August 31 at The JPT for a screening of Jaws, live music, live sharks, Narragansett Beer, and more! Our first two Jaws Summer Party’s this summer sold out, so get your tickets ahead of time! More Info

👏 Smithfield Little League kept their World Series dreams alive on Sunday with a win over Media, Pennsylvania. Smithfield will next play the winner of the game featuring the Needville Little League (Texas) and the El Segundo Little League (California) at 7 pm on Tuesday on ESPN.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind 8 to 11 mph.

Forecast: 7-Day Weather | 3-day Surf

Marine Forecast

Today: SW wind 6 to 9 kt. Patchy fog before 7 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NW wind 7 to 10 kt becoming N in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6 am | Sunset: 7:36 pm | 13 hours and 36 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:40 am & 11:54 pm | Low tide at 4:42 am & 5:13 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 4.1 days, 18% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Firehouse Theatre: The NEE JAM from 7 pm to 10 pm

Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Mike Milazzo at 4:30 pm, Emily Camp at 8 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Yacht Club Rejects from 8 pm to 11 pm

One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 9 pm

Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Second Beach: Billy D & The Rock-Its from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Local Government

Middletown: Middletown School Committee at 5 pm, Middletown Town Council at 5:30 pm

Newport: Newport Energy and Environment Commission at 5:30 pm, Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee – District Building Committee at 4 pm, Portsmouth Water and Fire District at 7 pm

Tiverton: Tiverton Library Trustees at 7 pm, Tiverton Harbor Commission at 7 pm

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;

Thursday, August 24: American Star

Friday, August 25: American Eagle

Tuesday, August 29: American Constitution

Thursday, August 31: American Star

Thursday, August 31: Caribbean Princess

On WhatsUpNewp.com

The Latest

The New York Yankees extended a losing streak to eight for the first time since 1995, allowing Justin Turner’s ninth-inning, go-ahead double after a key overturned call in a 6-5 defeat to the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

The company says that its presence will allow for extended business, including its private client division, and other insurance offerings to the Newport community.

The New York Yacht Club helped usher in a new era of adult team racing with the creation of the New York Yacht Club Invitational Team Race Regatta for the Commodore George R. Hinman Masters Trophy in 2000.

The Newport Democratic City Committee urges Newporters to pay attention to the race to fill the seat vacated by David Cicilline’s resignation.

Block Island welcomed back vacationers Sunday, a day after a fire tore through a historic hotel early Saturday, prompting officials on the summer tourist spot off the coast of Rhode Island to declare a state of emergency and urge the public to stay away.

27.25% of all signatures submitted were rejected by local board of canvassers.

Patriots rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden has been released from a Green Bay area hospital following a series of evaluations after being carted off the field in the fourth quarter of New England’s exhibition game with the Packers.

