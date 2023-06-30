By Aquidneck Community Table

These exciting community events will begin on Monday afternoon, July 10, in Newport’s lovely Miantonomi Park, adjacent to Hillside Avenue. Visitors will enjoy free activities for children and youth: disc golf, face-painting, and the Food Explorers, a program to inspire healthy food habits in children; a farmers market; cooking demonstrations by Black Beans Providence, and free fresh produce from Produce to the People, a program of the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. Live music performances will be a feature of every market with Kera Washington and Jean-Sebastian Duvilere scheduled for July 10.

Mondays in Miantonomi will be supported by the Root Riders, a summer youth employment program, who will offer fresh produce, flowers, and herbs from Aquidneck Community Table’s North End gardens at their own market stall. NEX students, Fab Newport’s Summer Experience program, will also operate a market stall offering items they have made. The Big Blue Bike Barn at 20 Sunset Blvd. will be open from 3 to 5 PM on event days for bicycle borrowing, basic bike repairs and pump track riding.

These events are made possible by a collaboration of agencies working to provide services that build health, community, and an equitable and accessible food system in Newport’s North End. Aquidneck Community Table and the Newport Health Equity Zone have operated a farmers market in the North End for several years in partnership with the Newport Housing Authority, and are joined this summer by the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center; Fab Newport; and Bike Newport.

For further information: aquidneckcommunitytable.org.

