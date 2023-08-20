The Newport Democratic City Committee urges Newporters to pay attention to the race to fill the seat vacated by David Cicilline’s resignation. The primary election is September 5th! We see an impressive array of political talent in the field of candidates. The bad news is you have twelve candidates to choose from; the good news is that to help you make your choice we have interviewed the ten candidates who accepted our invitation to be interviewed over Zoom. We are not endorsing a candidate in this race because no candidate achieved a majority vote from NDCC members. We urge you to view the recorded interviews, 15-20 minutes each, which can be found here: tinyurl.com/NDCCInterviews

You will have your own criteria – experience in the legislative arena, personal life history, endorsements, ability to be effective in Washington, diversity and, of course, character. Many of the candidates are aligned on the issues that matter to so many of us. What are the candidate’s priorities? What is the candidate’s plan to tackle these issues? Take a look at the interviews, and VOTE!

