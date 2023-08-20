Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc. (S&S) recently the opening of their newest office at 100 Bellevue Avenue in Newport.

The company says that its presence will allow for extended business, including its private client division, and other insurance offerings to the Newport community.

Starkweather & Shepley Insurance now has 14 office locations across Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Florida.

About Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage, Inc.

Established in 1879, Starkweather & Shepley is presently the largest independent agency in Rhode Island and the 61st largest Insurance brokerage firm in the U.S., along with being a top 10 Best Places to Work in Insurance, large-sized company, by Business Insurance. Starkweather & Shepley, held in Trust since 1935, ensures the firm will remain privately held in perpetuity, providing certainty to clients and associates alike. The firm provides commercial and personal insurance, health and employee benefits, surety bonding and risk management services. These services are provided nationally and internationally, through its partnership with Assurex Global. Headquartered in East Providence, RI, Starkweather has additional branch offices in Providence and Middletown, & Westerly, RI, Bristol, and Shelton, CT; Westwood, Sturbridge, and Martha’s Vineyard, MA: Palm Beach Gardens and Naples, FL.

