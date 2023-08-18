The Newport Police Department provided the following reports on arrests and dispatch logs from Monday, August 14, through Thursday, August 17.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Thursday, August 17

Arrest Log

At 3:30 pm, Officer Lubin arrested Edwin Toro, whose address was withheld, for impersonation of a public officer; domestic- disorderly conduct; and domestic violence – simple assault and/or battery – 3rd+ offense.

At 2:58 pm, Detective Cooper arrested on warrant Darnell Lamb, age 54, whose address is listed as homeless.

At 12:45 am, Officer Cavallaro summoned/cited Dennis Shannon, age 52, whose address is listed as homeless, for beaches, parks, and Cliff Walk closing.

At 12:05 am, Officer San Antonio arrested Casey Famigletti, age 44, of Norwalk, Connecticut, for urinate, expectorate, or defecate in public; resisting legal or illegal arrest; and willful trespass.

Dispatch Log

Wednesday, August 16

Arrest Log

At 1:35 pm, Officer Sherman arrested Erica Platt, age 34, whose address was withheld, for disorderly conduct and domestic violence – simple assault and/or battery – 1st offense.

At 12:59 am, Officer San Antonio arrested Edy Morales, age 61, of Newport, Rhode Island, for operating of a motor vehicle when registration is suspended and driving with an expired license or without license – 4th+ offense.

Dispatch Log

Tuesday, August 15

Arrest Log

At 7:05 pm, Officer Arel summoned/cited Curtis Harden, age 51, of Newport, Rhode Island, for urinate, expectorate, or defecate in public.

At 4:30 pm, Sergeant Doyle arrested Kimberly Pina, age 56, of Newport, Rhode Island, for keeping or maintaining a common nuisance – 1st off.

At 4 pm, Sergeant Doyle arrested Troy Butler, age 49, of Newport, Rhode Island, for create/del/poss w/intent to del sch I/II count sub-3rd+ off.

At 4:17 am, Officer McCabe arrested Nicholas Medeiros, age 38, whose address is listed as homeless, for possession of schedule I, II, III, IV, V (except marijuana) <10 grams.

Dispatch Log

Monday, August 14

Arrest Log

At 9 pm, Officer Lubin arrested Frank Micheales, age 60, whose address is listed as homeless, for resisting legal or illegal arrest and disorderly conduct.

At 9 pm, Officer Lubin arrested Anthony Holloway, age 44, whose address is listed as homeless for disorderly conduct.

At 7:45 pm, Officer Bohigian arrested Zuping Xie, age 33, of Middletown, Rhode Island, for disorderly conduct.

At 6:55 pm, Sergeant Horn summoned/cited Frank Michaels, age 60, whose address is listed as homeless, for disorderly, obstruct sidewalk, street, wharf.

At 11:16 am, Detective Walsh arrested Julian Brahimy, age 28, whose address has been withheld, for domestic-disorderly conduct and domestic – simple assault/battery.

Dispatch Log