Clean Ocean Access (COA), a nonprofit organization with the vision of A Clean, Healthy Ocean that is Accessible to All, is partnering with the Town of Middletown for our second annual installment of the program, “Take a Toy – Leave a Toy.”

Clean Ocean Access has conducted over 2,776 cleanups across Rhode Island, removing over 80 tons of debris, and cataloging a total of 801,234 unique items. Of the debris collected, they’ve removed 5,655 beach toys, of which 2,418 were collected at and around both Second and Third Beaches. The data COA collects aids policy change and brings awareness to the need for an innovative solution to reduce plastic waste.

Photo credit: COA summer intern Dryden Eliason of Little Compton

“The toy boxes are a great addition to our beaches. Left and/or lost toys have the chance to be used hundreds of times over rather than be placed in the landfill, and I think beach patrons enjoy having the option to use the toys.”, said Will Cronin, Town of Middletown.

The “Take a Toy – Leave a Toy” program addresses the number of reusable beach toys that become single-use when left behind on the beach. Visitors can now go to the beach knowing that toys are available for use, cutting back on the need to buy new ones. This unique program creates a better beach experience with less plastic waste and fewer toys being thrown away.

“The Second Beach pilot program last year was met with overwhelming support from the community and it was inspiring to see how quickly the toys were enjoyed by visitors. We are grateful for Middletown’s interest in continuing the project and we look forward to expanding across Aquidneck Island.”, Casey Tremper, Program Manager for Clean Ocean Access.

Photo credit: COA summer intern Dryden Eliason of Little Compton

The idea of this program originated from the organization’s dedicated volunteers who clean Second Beach daily. They saw this toybox program being implemented in other seaside communities and brought it to our attention after becoming fed up with the amount of toys left behind. Goggles, buckets, shovels, and sand sifters used in this program have been recovered and are now repurposed for our community’s use. These Toy Boxes can be found at Surfer’s End, Second Beach, and Third Beach. Clean Ocean Access expanded the program this year due to popular demand, spreading to other popular recreational areas throughout our community.

“As a mom, I wish these toy boxes were available when my children were younger. The convenience of taking and leaving toys at the beach is a luxury and the positive feedback we receive from both residents and tourists is overwhelming gratitude and praise. We plan to expand this program regionally next summer and are in the process of creating an even more efficient and sustainable system.”, said Pamela Cook, Executive Director.

Photo credit: COA summer intern Dryden Eliason of Little Compton

COA’s summer Marine Debris and Water Quality interns worked together to test their woodworking and painting skills in constructing the toy boxes for this program. “Everything from the dimensions, materials and design of the toy boxes were a product of COA’s intern teamwork. The project not only provided an opportunity to learn how to build functional boxes from recycled material, but a fun project for us to get our creative juices flowing. The toy boxes were built using almost exclusively recycled materials. A perfect example of how we can turn trash into treasure (boxes)! It makes me happy to see these toy boxes in action, providing our community with summer fun while keeping our beaches debris free!”, Sophie Beauchesne, Research Assistant for Clean Ocean Access.

For more information about this program, upcoming volunteer opportunities, or how to schedule your own corporate experience, please contact Rebecca Chace at (401)-314-4860 or info@cleanoceanaccess.org.