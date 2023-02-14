Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have announced additional North American dates on their 2023 international tour in 18 cities, with newly-added shows beginning at Wrigley Field on August 9 and running through December 8 at San Francisco’s Chase Center, including a stop at Gillette Stadium on August 24.

Multiple nights have been scheduled for Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park (August 16 and 18), New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium (August 30 and September 1), Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena (November 14 and 16) and Los Angeles’ Kia Forum (December 4 and 6). Tickets for the 22 added North American shows will go on sale over the course of the next two weeks, with the first onsale beginning this Friday February 19 at 10am local time (full details below). 

The 2023 international tour began February 1 in Tampa, Florida with Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band’s first North American show in seven years. Opening night featured a high-energy 28-song set which included rocking fan favorites like “Born To Run,” “Prove It All Night,” and “Wrecking Ball,” with The E Street Band effortlessly shifting to soul and R&B while complemented by a horn section and backing vocalists. Rolling Stone called the band’s return “ecstatic and emotional,” and SPIN added it was a “must-see.” USA Today said they “rocked like their lives depended on it” and the Associated Press noted the “energy was as high as ever…every song seemed epic.” 

For many cities, the tour will be using Verified Fan via Ticketmaster. Verified Fan requires pre-registration at https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/springsteen and is open through Sunday February 19 at 11:59pm ET. Verified Fan is intended to make it easier for fans to get tickets, and harder for resellers and bots. For more information about Verified Fan visit: https://blog.ticketmaster.com/bruce-springsteen-e-street-band-2023/. Tickets for Wrigley Field and Citizens Bank Park will be sold directly by the stadiums.

A person standing next to a car Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band 

﻿New 2023 North American Tour Dates

August 9 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field 

Onsale: Friday, February 17 at 10:00 AM CT

August 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park 

Onsale: Tuesday, February 28 at 10:00 AM ET

August 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park 

Onsale: Tuesday, February 28 at 10:00 AM ET

August 24 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium 

Verified Fan Onsale: Monday, February 27 at 10:00 AM ET

August 28 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park 

Verified Fan Onsale: Tuesday, February 28 at 10:00 AM ET

August 30 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium 

Verified Fan Onsale: Friday, February 24 at 10:00 AM ET

September 1 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium 

Verified Fan Onsale: Friday, February 24 at 12:00 PM ET

September 7 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome 

Verified Fan Onsale: Friday, February 24 at 10:00 AM ET

September 9 – Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards 

Verified Fan Onsale: Tuesday, February 28 at 10:00 AM ET

September 12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena 

Verified Fan Onsale: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 AM ET

November 3 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena 

Verified Fan Onsale: Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 AM PT

November 6 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place 

Verified Fan Onsale: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 AM MT

November 8 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome 

Verified Fan Onsale: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 AM MT

November 10 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre 

Verified Fan Onsale: Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 AM CT

November 14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena 

Verified Fan Onsale: Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 AM ET

November 16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena 

Verified Fan Onsale: Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 AM ET

November 18 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

Verified Fan Onsale: Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 AM ET

November 20 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell 

Verified Fan Onsale: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 AM ET

November 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center 

Verified Fan Onsale: Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 AM MT

December 4 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum 

Verified Fan Onsale: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 AM PT

December 6 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum 

Verified Fan Onsale: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 AM PT

December 8 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center 

Verified Fan Onsale: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 AM PT

For more information visit brucespringsteen.net and @bsesb_tour on Instagram

