Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have announced additional North American dates on their 2023 international tour in 18 cities, with newly-added shows beginning at Wrigley Field on August 9 and running through December 8 at San Francisco’s Chase Center, including a stop at Gillette Stadium on August 24.

Multiple nights have been scheduled for Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park (August 16 and 18), New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium (August 30 and September 1), Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena (November 14 and 16) and Los Angeles’ Kia Forum (December 4 and 6). Tickets for the 22 added North American shows will go on sale over the course of the next two weeks, with the first onsale beginning this Friday February 19 at 10am local time (full details below).

The 2023 international tour began February 1 in Tampa, Florida with Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band’s first North American show in seven years. Opening night featured a high-energy 28-song set which included rocking fan favorites like “Born To Run,” “Prove It All Night,” and “Wrecking Ball,” with The E Street Band effortlessly shifting to soul and R&B while complemented by a horn section and backing vocalists. Rolling Stone called the band’s return “ecstatic and emotional,” and SPIN added it was a “must-see.” USA Today said they “rocked like their lives depended on it” and the Associated Press noted the “energy was as high as ever…every song seemed epic.”

For many cities, the tour will be using Verified Fan via Ticketmaster. Verified Fan requires pre-registration at https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/springsteen and is open through Sunday February 19 at 11:59pm ET. Verified Fan is intended to make it easier for fans to get tickets, and harder for resellers and bots. For more information about Verified Fan visit: https://blog.ticketmaster.com/bruce-springsteen-e-street-band-2023/. Tickets for Wrigley Field and Citizens Bank Park will be sold directly by the stadiums.

For more information visit brucespringsteen.net and @bsesb_tour on Instagram