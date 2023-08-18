The Newport Police Department is currently accepting applications for entry-level police officers and certified police officers.

The information on the application process can be obtained from www.cityofnewport.com/jobs. The application deadline is September 5th.

“We will be holding an open house on Wednesday, August 23rd, from 6-7 p.m. in the Newport Police Department Assembly Room located at 120 Broadway Newport,” says Lieutenant Joseph Carroll, Public Information Officer for Newport Police Department. “The open house is for anyone interested in applying to be a Newport Police Officer now or in the future. The open house is not a requirement as part of the application process. Still, it is an opportunity for any public member interested in policing to speak with some of our officers”.

Contact Captain Kevin Moreira at kmoreira@cityofnewport.com if you want to attend the open house.